Maybach S 580 Lowered on Matching AGL 60 Brushed Grigio 22s Feels Overly Stately

Anyone who knows a little about Kim Kardashian also appreciates the media superstar for her love of everything motorized – from cars to planes, and anything in between.
The socialite and businesswoman is not without a controversial aura behind her eclectic personality. But everyone also knows she just needs a couple of her custom rides from the extensive garage, a skimpy outfit, and voila – there is a new fashion in town. As such, it is no wonder that many ultra-luxury whips now sport her recent gray signature style as a means to attract attention.
No worries, though, as not every bespoke vehicle out there revolves around her magnetic personality. Instead, we should all just treat a gray car like a gray car. Only with this Mercedes-Maybach S 580, it’s pretty impossible to achieve a neutral stance. Frankly, it is either a love or hate scenario, as some might feel that it looks properly stately – while others might think that it does not belong anywhere near their driveway.
Well, to each its own and we are not going to judge any conflicting POVs because – as always – beauty is only in the eye of the beholder. At least the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury believe they have uncovered a positive custom treat coming from Beaverton, Oregon-based 503 Motoring.
This Mercedes-Maybach S 580 aims to stand out in any posh crowd by way of striking the right mix of polished chrome and monochromatic Grigio for the attire. But then it also throws the AGL ace on the table in the form of a set of 22-inch monoblock forged AGL60s with a matching Brushed Grigio and Polished Top Face finish!
Frankly, the entire atmosphere feels intriguing, especially because the monotone look is interrupted by all the chrome tidbits even if the aftermarket wheels got matched to the ritzy body hue. So, is this cool, or not?
No worries, though, as not every bespoke vehicle out there revolves around her magnetic personality. Instead, we should all just treat a gray car like a gray car. Only with this Mercedes-Maybach S 580, it’s pretty impossible to achieve a neutral stance. Frankly, it is either a love or hate scenario, as some might feel that it looks properly stately – while others might think that it does not belong anywhere near their driveway.
Well, to each its own and we are not going to judge any conflicting POVs because – as always – beauty is only in the eye of the beholder. At least the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury believe they have uncovered a positive custom treat coming from Beaverton, Oregon-based 503 Motoring.
This Mercedes-Maybach S 580 aims to stand out in any posh crowd by way of striking the right mix of polished chrome and monochromatic Grigio for the attire. But then it also throws the AGL ace on the table in the form of a set of 22-inch monoblock forged AGL60s with a matching Brushed Grigio and Polished Top Face finish!
Frankly, the entire atmosphere feels intriguing, especially because the monotone look is interrupted by all the chrome tidbits even if the aftermarket wheels got matched to the ritzy body hue. So, is this cool, or not?