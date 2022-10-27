Satin Black Badge Rolls Cullinan Floats on Forgiato 26s, Rocks Red Accents

At least until the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red hit the market and start the new chapter of the ultra-luxury super-SUV wars, the Cullinan and Urus remain the ‘kings and queens’ of the stratospheric segment.
Well, that is valid at least as far as the North American aftermarket realm is concerned. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there is an incredible abundance of almost daily examples. With that in mind, one would think that it might be increasingly harder to stand out in the posh SUV crowd.
Frankly, if you are tired of the already traditional trope that any luxury vehicle is best served murdered out, then maybe these two ultra-luxury super-SUVs are not for you. Otherwise, here are a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus arriving fresh courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who are keen to highlight both on their social media reel.
First is a Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan dressed in Satin Black with help from Bell, California-based Ballerz Inc. This custom British coach door SUV floats rather than rides on a set of humongous 26-inch Drea-M monoblock wheels with floating XL Rolls-Royce caps and a red-black finish to match the rest of the subtle details around the body.
Not my personalized Cullinan cup of tea, frankly, simply because it does not deploy all the tricks in the custom book – such as a lowering linkage for the suspension and a set of beefier, color-matched, and engraved brake calipers to make sure they do not look puny behind those 26s. As such, we have a Lambo Urus alternative of the same black and crimson variety.
Only this Italian super-SUV goes for a glossy all-black tuxedo and puts the crimson details into a larger perspective, at least as far as the brake calipers are concerned. Plus, the Forgiatos are a bit more ‘sensible’ as we are dealing with 24-inch S2.21 ECL Concaved three-piece units, while the Lambo Urus sits neatly tucked (read ‘lowered’) on top of them!
Frankly, if you are tired of the already traditional trope that any luxury vehicle is best served murdered out, then maybe these two ultra-luxury super-SUVs are not for you. Otherwise, here are a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus arriving fresh courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who are keen to highlight both on their social media reel.
First is a Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan dressed in Satin Black with help from Bell, California-based Ballerz Inc. This custom British coach door SUV floats rather than rides on a set of humongous 26-inch Drea-M monoblock wheels with floating XL Rolls-Royce caps and a red-black finish to match the rest of the subtle details around the body.
Not my personalized Cullinan cup of tea, frankly, simply because it does not deploy all the tricks in the custom book – such as a lowering linkage for the suspension and a set of beefier, color-matched, and engraved brake calipers to make sure they do not look puny behind those 26s. As such, we have a Lambo Urus alternative of the same black and crimson variety.
Only this Italian super-SUV goes for a glossy all-black tuxedo and puts the crimson details into a larger perspective, at least as far as the brake calipers are concerned. Plus, the Forgiatos are a bit more ‘sensible’ as we are dealing with 24-inch S2.21 ECL Concaved three-piece units, while the Lambo Urus sits neatly tucked (read ‘lowered’) on top of them!