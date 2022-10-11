autoevolution
Bentley Continental GT W12 Brandished With Monoblock 22s Feels Oh, so Classy

11 Oct 2022, 13:19 UTC ·
While Bentley has officially announced the retirement of the Continental GT W12 model alongside the advent of the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, that does not matter all that much for the aftermarket realm.
Over there, it is going to take a while before owners hit as hard with the Speed as they do with the W12 variant. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of conclusive examples of the black and silver variety. First, one that is completely on point.

So, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik want to highlight a British grand tourer looking as classic as it gets, claiming that “full polished wheels have been hitting hard lately.” Well, no argument against that POV, as this dark yet fully chromed Bentley Continental GT W12 supports the case with its stunning 22-inch monoblock R100 wheels that have a Gloss Polished Clear finish along with a three-piece cap.

Thus, it is a pleasure to check out this aftermarket ensemble while sitting still, even though it has a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine capable of churning out some 626 hp and will accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds on the way to 207 mph (333 kph). Alas, maybe a two-door coupe is not your classic black and chromed cup of tea. No worries, we have solutions.

For example, the expert folks over at Forgiato Designs have an equally enticing dark and polished combination in the form of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580. The German limousine even has all the body chrome abolished to better attract attention toward the sizable chunk of forged chrome sitting at the four corners of the car and proudly wearing the ‘F’ badge of Forgiato honor. So, which one is your aftermarket poison?







