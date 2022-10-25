Slammed All-Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Stunning on Forged Monoblock 26s

While the entire automotive OEM world is waiting for Rolls-Royce to showcase its EV brand prowess with the new Spectre, the aftermarket realm is still minding its business of modifying the Cullinan coach door SUV.
These outlets are cracking one Rolls-Royce Cullinan build after another as if there is not a care in the whole wide world. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example. And it comes courtesy of Kim K’s favorite, the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
These are a bunch of cool people who pride themselves on being one of the leading teams in the customization area for decades, and they are again showing murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan fans why they deserve their top place. So, after earlier this month we checked out an all-black, slammed and widebody Culli that looked like the ultimate luxury station wagon, now it is time for another dark and menacing build.
Only this one sure knows that orange is the new black, hence the subtle coachline that only hints at the Hermes-style shenanigans going on inside the ultra-luxury SUV. As for the rest of the personalization traits, the company has a comprehensive list up for grabs. And everything is a highlight.
So, it all starts with the all-black Darth Vader, sorry, Rolls-Royce Cullinan being properly lowered with a set of lowering links, while the Rolls-Royce badges were painted two-tone with a black base and silver inserts. Naturally, the star attraction on the outside is represented by the humongous, 26-inch forged monoblock wheels finished in a high gloss black attire.
But wait, as there is a lot more. According to Platinum, all the exterior chrome trim and all factory parts in textured black were “removed, prepped, primed, polished, and painted in high gloss black” for a 99% monochromatic appearance. The only giveaway? Well, that would be the orange coachline and the massive, orange-shaded brake calipers, of course!
