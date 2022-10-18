Black Badge Rolls Cullinan on Matching Forgiatos Denotes White Is the New Orange

Until the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue comes to threaten the V12 supremacy of Rolls-Royce’s ultra-luxury SUV, the Cullinan remains a prime option whenever there is no need for a super-SUV.
Sure, the new Lambo Urus Performante and Urus S will have their work cut out for them once the V8-powered BMW XM PHEV also arrives at the ultimate SUV party, but that is a whole different story. Right now, we are all about elegant V12 power and coach doors, all thanks to the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have decided to highlight a poshly mixed and matched ultra-luxury SUV from LA.
Why from LA? Simply, because that is where it currently resides, sitting all tall and proud in the inventory of a company that is suggestively named Los Angeles Car Rental because it is the LA division of California Auto Rental, of course. Naturally, that means the aftermarket outlet can easily be called or DM-ed for booking, which also means we have no idea how much it costs to rent the flabbergasting ultra-luxury SUV.
And we really do not want to know, as instead we are more interested in what makes the behemoth tick and stand out in the crowd of posh West Coast rides. Well, both LA Car Rental and the forged wheel experts are not treating us with too many details. But that does not mean we cannot peek both inside and out to draw some personal conclusions.
First and foremost, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan appears to be of the cooler Black Badge variety, hence the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 churns out no less than 591 hp instead of the regular Cullinan’s 563 stable of ponies, though both reach the same limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Secondly, the white body is properly contrasted by a host of black or hot orange (is that Hermes?!) details – on the wheels, logos, and the massive grille wall, among others. That is not to necessarily suggest that white is the new orange instead of black (or should I have said that differently?!) but rather to hint at the cockpit’s mix of black and orange, actually. Not too shabby, right?
