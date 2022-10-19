autoevolution
Nardo Gray or White Lambo Urus on RDBs? That Is the Forged CF Widebody Question!

19 Oct 2022, 13:05 UTC ·
The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA already have another YouTube vlog episode out, and it is a contest of beauty between super-SUVs. But first, an enthusiastic word of aftermarket wisdom about the new Rolls-Royce Spectre EV.
Lambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LA 20 photos
Lambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LALambo Urus widebody battle on RDB LA
The full-size battery-electric coach-door super-Coupe was recently presented, and the RDB LA team is already rubbing their hands. Yep, they are thinking about how much custom work they will have cut out for them when the personalization requests start pouring in. By the way, they noted the Wraith predecessor was one of their most popular ‘clients,’ and they fully expect the Spectre to be the same!

With that being said, let us dive into their latest YouTube vlog episode where they have the usual shop shenanigans, plus an interesting comparison reel between a couple of Lamborghini Urus super-SUVs. The white example is Vik’s personal Urus, and the RDB LA host could not be prouder of his exotic crossover.

Fans might ask what’s up with Vik’s Lambo since the Urus was done quite a long time ago. Well, as it turns out, he wanted a change of aftermarket RDB Wheels scenery, so the new 22-inch three-piece Deep Cut Spoke configuration landed in a novel manner on the Lambo SUV. Thus, one side features a black finish, and the other is polished silver art to either match or contrast the white widebody Urus, respectively.

On the other side, meanwhile, sits an equally crazy, formerly-white Lambo Urus that is now dressed up in Nardo Gray wrap and rides on bespoke 24-inch RDB Signature wheels! Plus, this example is another widebody build project, and it also features some forged carbon fiber pieces to give the aero kit an elegant attitude. So, which one is your forged carbon fiber widebody poison? The Nardo Lambo or the white (walker) Urus?

Video thumbnail





