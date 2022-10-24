Rose Gold Rolls-Royce Wraith Caught Rocking 24" Forgiato Wheels With Delicate Engraving

The second reign of the Rolls-Royce Wraith nameplate is coming to a fitting end. Alas, the aftermarket world is not yet ready to let go of the posh coach-door grand tourer.
The first run of the Wraith moniker is almost too old for anyone still alive to remember, but the second turn as a full-size grand tourer is still fresh in everyone’s two-door, pillarless coupe memory, right? After all, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV was just recently presented and will not reach the market to properly mark the succession process until late next year.
So, it really is no wonder that affluent car enthusiasts still like to flaunt the occasional Wraith transformation. Besides, the aftermarket realm holds a special place in its heart for the iconic suicide door coupe, according to many influential voices. Speaking of influencers and people who like to teach others how to get by in life, this Wraith example belongs to a man who started from as low as Sketchers and then built “multiple six, seven, even eight-figure businesses within three years.”
Of course, we can only trust these self-descriptions so far. Alas, coming out of a Rolls-Royce Wraith in front of a beach resort might be enough evidence that something is amiss. At least with the British grand tourer, which is nowhere near stock. Instead, this V12-powered twin-turbo hoot (with 623 hp coming out of a 6.6-liter mill) feels like perhaps life is always rosy.
Anyway, that is not just a figure of speech considering the full Rose Gold body treatment (most likely a wrap, especially based on the mirror effect) or the fact this ritzy ultra-luxury grand tourer is riding posh on a set of 24-inch Forgiato Designs Autonomos. The latter are trimmed for a classic yet contrasting polished chrome effect, but they also hint at the Rose Gold treatment with subtle engravings and floating RR caps.
