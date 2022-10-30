Carbon Widebody Lambo Urus Barely Fits Inside a Lane, Rides Stealthy on New RDBs

Well, Lamborghini likes to keep it nicely updated, complete with special editions like the Urus Pearl Capsule, racing variants such as the urus ST-X, or fresh versions like the more powerful and lighter Urus Performance or the refreshed Urus S. And that is only across the OEM sector.
Meanwhile, the aftermarket realm easily shows why the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8-equipped super-SUV can keep fighting with the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the current crown of crossover SUVs. Once the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red also hit the market, we will probably get another heated battle. But, until then, everything is rock solid – and mostly widebody – across the Lambo Urus realm.
Especially when it comes to the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who already have another YouTube vlog episode out, and they kind of lament that we get to see way too many widebody Urus builds coming out of their shop. Well, they are secretly happy about that, especially when they churn out an example that barely fits in its lane and looks dark and menacing enough to imagine its owner will dress up as Darth Vader for the upcoming posh Halloween parties.
Anyway, after the aftermarket outlet recently showed us a couple of forged carbon widebody Lambo Urus SUVs dressed up in Nardo Gray or white and asked us to choose a side, now it is time to give the murdered-out crowd something to their liking. Not before some traditional RDB LA crew shenanigans, of course, so the presentation of the all-black widebody Urus only kicks off at the 3:25 mark. No worries, there are also some Instagram stills and a quick video just in case you do not need to hear all the talk.
By the way, this widebody Lambo Urus also premieres RDB Wheels’ brand-new 18-spoke design and this one comes with a bespoke carbon fiber face overlay to match the aero kit’s trim. Alas, perhaps this is not exactly your murdered-out Urus cup of tea. No worries, as the RDB LA guys – more precisely their usual host Vik (aka ‘celebrity car customizer Tchalikian’) – have something cool to show us during the latter part of the video, from the 7:52 mark.
That would be their second-ever widebody Lambo Urus that they worked on, done about a couple of years ago back-to-back with Vik’s example. As opposed to his white unit, the forged carbon fiber aero kit is not contrasted but rather subtly matched by a Brushed Black matte wrap. The SUV only came in for service, but it was also a cool occasion to show the Gloss Black 24-inch aftermarket wheels, the red suede-trimmed interior, as well as how good their widebody kit fitment held against the test of time.
Well, sheesh, like they were going to film if anything went wrong with it. Anyway, that is a wrap for these two widebody Lambo Urus super-SUVs. So, which one would you take home, the all-black, glossy, and painted example, or the matte black, wrapped unit?
