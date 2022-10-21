When in Rome, You Can Play With the New Lamborghini Urus Performante

Earlier this week, Lamborghini hosted the dynamic debut of the Urus Performante. The super SUV, which currently sits at the top of the family, visited Rome, and the Vallelunga racetrack for the event, just like the original Urus when it broke cover in 2018.
Prior to having its photos taken in Italy’s capital city, the Lamborghini Urus Performante got to prove its mettle at the Autodromo Vallelunga. Here, the media and dealers witnessed first-hand what the model is capable of and also laid eyes on the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus, in a premiere.
With a devilish 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) available on tap, and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque produced at 2,300 rpm, the Urus Performante is supercar-fast. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 allows it to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in just 3.3 seconds from a standstill, and it will run out of breath at 306 kph (190 mph). Other highlights include enhanced aerodynamics over the regular Urus and tweaked suspension.
Besides feasting on apexes on the flat surface, it was also unleashed on a specially-created rally-like circuit, further emphasizing its versatile nature. No matter the environment, the Urus Performante drives on Pirelli P Zero tires wrapped around the 20-, 22-, and 23-inch wheels. As an option, customers can also go for the track-oriented P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks, which were developed especially for it.
From here on, it took to the streets of Rome, as we already told you, starting off in Stadio dei Marmi and cruising around Palazzo Fendi and in the Cave di Travertino. As “all roads lead to Rome," it also visited Appia Antica, which is one of eight ancient routes that converge in the city. The model’s dynamic debut came after the Urus Performante set a new record at Pikes Peak for production SUVs, clocking 10:32.064.
