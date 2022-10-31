Swizz Beatz Goes on Joyride With His Son in a Limited-Edition Ferrari Monza SP2

Swizz Beatz is a big Ferrari fan, with several limited-edition models hanging out in his garage that prove that claim. But it looks like he’s turning his entire family into car lovers. He has just taken his son Genesis on a joyride in a Ferrari Monza SP2.
If you take a look at Swizz Beatz’s garage (and you get a lot of opportunities to do so on his social media), you’ll notice a lot of expensive, limited-edition Ferraris, including a LaFerrari, an Enzo, and a Monza SP1, besides some “regular” Ferraris.
The DJ, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, has just taken his son, Genesis, 7, on a Sunday joyride in another limited-edition car, a Monza SP2. He posted a series of pictures of him and Gen in the supercar, both wearing helmets. He captioned it, “My lil driving partner said let’s go for a spin Dad.” And so they went.
The Monza SP1 and SP2, which are one-seater and two-seater supercars, are part of the "Icona" (Icon) series. And they were produced in a limited number of only 499 units combined. They came with a price tag that matches the exclusivity: approximately $1.8 million before options and taxes.
As mentioned, Swizz Beatz was the owner of a Ferrari Monza SP1 that came with a red exterior. He was incredibly proud of this beautiful one-seater, taking it to car shows and even the Cavalcade Icona Show in Italy.
But, on his 44th birthday, he seems to have treated himself to the two-seater version of the limited edition SP1. The new one comes in white, with a big black that starts at the car's front spoiler, reaches up its elongated hood, and goes all the way to the back. He debuted it at his birthday party and now it looks like it has a permanent place in his multi-million garage. And since Genesis couldn’t hitch a ride in the SP1, the SP2 is surely perfect to satisfy his desire to drive limited-edition Ferraris.
