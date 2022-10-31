Tuned F80 BMW M3 Races Ferrari SF90 Stradale, 887 HP Sadly Aren't Enough

Pictured at the SCC500 Rolling50 in Germany, a racing event held at Zweibrucken Airport from October 8th to October 9th, the M3 in the video below is anything but stock. Modified with Pure Turbos to the tune of 900 metric ponies, which converts to 887 horsepower in the U.S. of A., this F80 is challenged by a tuned M5 in the first of three rolling races.
The F90 in question packs 750 ps or 740 hp, and probably more peak torque given its 4.4-liter V8 compared to the 3.0-liter I6 of the M3. While it may be heavier, the M5 also happens to feature M xDrive and the ZF 8HP automatic box of the torque-converter variety rather than rear-wheel drive and the Getrag GS7D36SG DCT of the previous-generation M3.
Starting from a target speed of 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour), the Bimmers race over 1,000 meters (nearly 1,100 yards). The M3 crosses the finish line at 292.61 kph (181.81 mph), besting the 260.34 (161.76 mph) of its larger sibling. The race you click on the headline for is next, pitting the F80 against a stock Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hypercar.
It features no fewer than three electric motors, a 4.0-liter V8, a dual-clutch transmission from Magna, and 1,000 ps (986 hp) of maximum system output. Lighter than the F80, the plug-in hypercar crosses the finish line at 287.65 kph (178.73 mph) versus 283.32 kph (176.04 mph) for the M3.
The final challenger is a stock-looking M4 Convertible from the previous generation, codenamed F83 as opposed to F82 for the coupe. Good for 431 ps (425 horsepower) on paper, the M4 Convertible cannot keep up with the heavily tuned M3 in the 1,000-meter showdown. The BMW vs. BMW race concludes with 234.81 kph (145.90 mph) for the two-door convertible and an impressive 302.56 kph (188.00 mph) for the four-door sedan.
