Swizz Beatz Visits His Old High Schools in a Fitting Ride, Drives a Plymouth Prowler

DJ Swizz Beatz may ride in limited-edition Ferraris now, but that wasn’t always the case. In a new post, the famous DJ revealed he had just visited his old high schools and had a fitting ride with him – a Plymouth Prowler.
Nowadays, we see Swizz Beatz switch from one limited-edition Ferrari to the next. But before he made it, he used to ride around in different cars. Swizz Beatz always had a passion for cars and some of his first were a Nissan 300ZX and a Plymouth Prowler.
In his latest post on social media, Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, shared he had just visited his old high schools, Redan High School and Stone Mountain High School. He explained in the caption, “When I left NYC ATL embraced me to the MAX!” He was joined by his oldest son, Prince Nasir, sharing that it's "open campus next time."
And he had a fitting ride with him, a Plymouth Prowler. He added in the description that, “yes the prowler is what I had in the A they thought it was a spaceship at the time.”
The DJ posed proudly with the red, retro-style roadster from a lineup that Chrysler produced from 1997 to 2002. It came with a 3.5-liter V6 engine placed in the front. For the 1997 models, it put out 214 horsepower (217 ps). In 1999, the carmaker replaced the engine with a more potent, aluminum-block power version of the engine, which put out 253 horsepower (257 ps), sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.
The Plymouth Prowler isn’t the only old car that Swizz Beatz reminisced about lately. Although he owns several Ferraris, including an Enzo, Monza SP1, and LaFerrari, just a few weeks ago, he shared a throwback picture of his first car, the Nissan 300ZX, writing that “it’s time to bring my first car back to life.”
