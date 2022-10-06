Swizz Beatz Loves to Keep His "Vibrations High," He Does That With a Can-Am Maverick

Swizz Beatz is a big fan of adventure, whether it's in an exotic supercar, a classic, or an off-roader. He switches between them often, but now he’s just enjoyed driving a Can-Am Maverick X3.
If he’s not behind the wheel of one of his limited-edition Ferraris, Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kassem Dean, tries out new adventures. And he seems to be quite fond of Can-Ams, which seems to be his go-to brand whenever he goes off-roading. In the past, he raced his wife, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, and they were joined by their children.
In a new set of pictures shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 5, Swizz posed with a black, four-seat Can-Am Maverick X3 X RS Turbo R, which seems to be from the BRP's 2018 lineup. This time, he didn’t appear to be joined by his family, but sometimes, we all need some time alone. In the caption, he encouraged everyone to keep their "vibrations high." It looks like his way of doing that was with a Can-Am.
The side-by-side vehicle came with a triple-cylinder 900-cc Rotax ACE turbocharged and intercooled engine, good for 172 horsepower and 124 lb-ft (168 Nm) of torque. According to the brand, these figures help the SSV get to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds.
Besides enjoying the Can-Am, the DJ has been quite busy. He has just announced that he will be opening the first immersive roller rink in Saudi Arabia, which will include music curated personally by Swizz. And that’s not his only upcoming business.
Disney's Onyx Collective announced a couple of months ago they ordered an untitled project about car culture, which will be hosted by Swizz Beatz. In the upcoming series, the musician, who is a car collector himself, will visit car-loving destinations and examine the area's distinctive car culture. Jay Brown and Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Raymond Garcia, and Christian Sarabia will produce the series. And his own garage would be a great place to start. There, he hosts a Ferrari Enzo, a LaFerrari, and a Monza SP1, among others.
