BRP Brings Can-Am to Life and Puts a Cherry on Top, Electrifying the Future With New Line

Sometimes, going back to the roots represents the most significant source of inspiration when you want to expand in the future. Some things you invent, others you transform. As an evolutionary moment, BRP chose to bring back to the fore their success with their first Can-Am motorcycles, to which they now added something new: game-changing electric products.
Although there are still two years until they will be available, BRP has chosen to reveal which will be the two models of Can-Am motorcycles that will mark the beginning of a new legacy. This is evidence of the five-year plan announced by BRP in 2021. At that time, the manufacturer announced it would invest $300M in all organizational parts necessary to build an electric future.
Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse are the first all-electric models with which BRP chose to break the ice for the new generation to combine what was best in the past with the expertise of the present and the requirements of the future. With Can-Am's Track n' Trail in mind, the Can-Am Origin combines the pleasure and comfort of driving on the road with the adventure and adrenaline of off-road, celebrating its roots in a modern way, as the name suggests. On the other hand, Can-Am Pulse is more focused on city dynamics, easing the moments of movement in urban chaos.
As you will see in the video below, the design of both models is fresh and futuristic, still keeping the elements that have consecrated the brand. Also, both models were built to be easy to use by both beginners and advanced users, an example being twisting the throttle and going without any other adjustments. In addition, the electric Can-Am models have in common the all-new Rotax E-POWER technology, the quietness and lack of vibrations while driving, and precise power delivery even at low speeds.
But BRP does not stop there. It also plans to launch a new electric hydrofoil board, the Sea-Doo Rise, suitable for any type of rider looking for a sustainable way to have fun on the water.
Full specifications of the three electrical BRP products will be revealed in August 2023, when Can-Am will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
