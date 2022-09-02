Swizz Beatz Reminisces About His First Car, a Nissan 300ZX, Wants to Bring It Back to Life

September came with a lot of memories for DJ Swizz Beatz, who shared a look back at his first car ever – a Nissan 300 ZX. Now he thinks that it's "time to bring it back to life."
DJ Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, has a net worth of $8.5 million as of 2022. The DJ, who is married to singer Alicia Keys, has an enviable car collection that includes several limited-edition Ferraris. In his garage, you can find an Enzo, a Monza P1, a LaFerrari, a SF90 Stradale and a F8 Tributo.
Besides the Ferraris, he also owns models from other brands, like the Maybach 62 S, Aston Martin Vantage, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Morgan Aero SuperSports, and its coupe variant.
But he didn’t grow up rich, so his first cars were way cheaper than those he owns right now. In a new series of old pictures posted on his Instagram Stories, Swizz Beatz looked back at some of his early memories and even his first car – a silver Nissan 300 ZK. The DJ also wrote that “it’s time to bring my first car back to life,” tagging DJ Funk Flex.
The second generation of the Z-Series, the Z32, was introduced in 1990, and it came with a new design. It was powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which delivered 279 horsepower (283 ps) and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.
He bought the car while he was still in school, and it was the first time he drove a car with a manual gearbox.
The series #ThrowbackTuesday pictures comes a few hours after he gave a tour of a private jet in which he added that he flew for 17 hours and you can see the photos in our gallery. The aircraft, a Falcon 8X, is an ultra-long range trijet, with the longest cabin. Built in 2019, it has enough seats for 14 passengers, with up to six sleeping places. And for a flight of 17 hours, it provided all the comfort Swizz needed.
Besides the Ferraris, he also owns models from other brands, like the Maybach 62 S, Aston Martin Vantage, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Morgan Aero SuperSports, and its coupe variant.
But he didn’t grow up rich, so his first cars were way cheaper than those he owns right now. In a new series of old pictures posted on his Instagram Stories, Swizz Beatz looked back at some of his early memories and even his first car – a silver Nissan 300 ZK. The DJ also wrote that “it’s time to bring my first car back to life,” tagging DJ Funk Flex.
The second generation of the Z-Series, the Z32, was introduced in 1990, and it came with a new design. It was powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which delivered 279 horsepower (283 ps) and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.
He bought the car while he was still in school, and it was the first time he drove a car with a manual gearbox.
The series #ThrowbackTuesday pictures comes a few hours after he gave a tour of a private jet in which he added that he flew for 17 hours and you can see the photos in our gallery. The aircraft, a Falcon 8X, is an ultra-long range trijet, with the longest cabin. Built in 2019, it has enough seats for 14 passengers, with up to six sleeping places. And for a flight of 17 hours, it provided all the comfort Swizz needed.