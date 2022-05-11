Swizz Beatz Looks Back to Taking His Ferrari SP1 Monza to La Jolla Concours D'Elegance

DJ Swizz Beatz took his Ferrari SP1 Monza to La Jolla Concours d’Elegance a couple of weeks ago and he just posted a set of pictures as he remembered the event, with his limited-edition supercar on display.
Set along the oceanfront cliffs of La Jolla Cove, in San Diego, California, the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance features some of the most luxurious and exquisite vehicles. This year’s edition took place between April 22-24, which gave Swizz Beatz an opportunity to display his limited-edition, expensive Ferrari SP1 Monza.
Swizz Beatz has just posted a few snaps from the day of fun. He captioned it: “The boys wanted to put the car in the show.” He attended with his wife, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, their children, Egypt and Genesis, and Swizz’s son, Kasseem Dean Jr.
The set of pictures has the SP1 Monza in the center of the action, showing it opened up like a Transformer while on display.
The Ferrari Monza is a one-seater, introduced in 2018, along with the Monza SP2, with two seats. The vehicles are the frontrunners of the “Icona” (Icon) series, which takes inspiration from some of the brand’s most emblematic cars, creating limited-edition models with a modern twist and timeless style. The Italian brand produced only 499 units of the two, with the Monza SP1 starting at around $1.8 million before options.
Both SP1 and SP2 share the same 6.5-liter V12 engine, placed under their elongated hood. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the power unit developed 799 horsepower (810 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm), delivered to the rear axle. When they were introduced, they were the most powerful factory Ferrari road cars with a V12.
The Monza SP1 can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
Given how exclusive his Ferrari is, it would’ve been a shame not to display it during the event. Luckily, Swizz Beatz decided it was a good idea, and the supercar surely received the appreciation it deserves.
