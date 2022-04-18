Ferrari Fan Swizz Beatz Shows His Monza SP1 Opened Up Like a Transformer

DJ Swizz Beatz has an entire floor dedicated to his Ferrari supercars. They’re not just put on display, but he actually takes them out on joyrides. And he proved that in his latest social media post, showing his Ferrari Monza SP1 on the road, opened up like it's out of Transformers.
If you’ve ever stumbled upon Swizz Beatz’s social media page, you must’ve seen how often he posts cars or anything related to Ferrari. The 43-year-old DJ, on his real name Kasseem Dean, is married to R&B singer Alicia Keys, and the two have a very expensive car collection. Plus, they live in a gorgeous mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean that is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad.
And an entire floor on the said mansion is like a shrine to Ferrari. The place, which the two call “the grown-up floor,” hosts a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Monza P1, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a limited-edition Ferrari Enzo, and an F8 Tributo, all of them red.
Although the DJ’s collection includes several limited-edition models from the Maranello brand, Swizz Beatz isn’t one to buy supercars just to keep them on display. The one he seems to drive most is the brand’s first-ever PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the SF90 Stradale, but he also enjoys the rest of his unique fleet.
And now he shared a picture of himself next to his Ferrari Monza SP1 out on the road, with its hood and trunk lid opened up like a transformer. He added under the picture: “Sometimes you got to look under the hood just to check [it] out.” He also shared a picture of himself inside the car, wearing a helmet.
Introduced in 2018, the Ferrari Monza SP1 one-seater, along with the Monza SP2, with two seats, are the frontrunners of the series known as “Icona” (Icon), which takes inspiration from some of the most emblematic vehicles of the past, giving the limited-series models a modern twist and timeless style.
Both models come with a 6.5-liter V12 engine under their elongated hood. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the power unit developed 799 horsepower (810 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm), delivered to the rear axles. When they were introduced, they were the most powerful factory Ferrari road cars with a V12.
With figures like these, the Monza SP1 sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 2.9 seconds and maxes out at 186 mph (299 kph).
Perhaps one of the interesting facts about the Monza SP1 and SP2 is that they come with no windshield or roof. They do, however, feature the Virtual Wind Shield, which is an aerodynamic passage underneath the driver’s side aero screen with vents that deflect the airflow over the driver’s head. The Italian brand produced only 499 units of them, with the Monza SP1 starting at around $1.8 million before options.
Talking about limited-edition vehicles, Swizz Beatz's wife, Alicia Keys, is on the list to receive the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. She also appeared with a very exclusive model in her latest music video for “City of Gods II,” the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver.
And an entire floor on the said mansion is like a shrine to Ferrari. The place, which the two call “the grown-up floor,” hosts a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Monza P1, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a limited-edition Ferrari Enzo, and an F8 Tributo, all of them red.
Although the DJ’s collection includes several limited-edition models from the Maranello brand, Swizz Beatz isn’t one to buy supercars just to keep them on display. The one he seems to drive most is the brand’s first-ever PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the SF90 Stradale, but he also enjoys the rest of his unique fleet.
And now he shared a picture of himself next to his Ferrari Monza SP1 out on the road, with its hood and trunk lid opened up like a transformer. He added under the picture: “Sometimes you got to look under the hood just to check [it] out.” He also shared a picture of himself inside the car, wearing a helmet.
Introduced in 2018, the Ferrari Monza SP1 one-seater, along with the Monza SP2, with two seats, are the frontrunners of the series known as “Icona” (Icon), which takes inspiration from some of the most emblematic vehicles of the past, giving the limited-series models a modern twist and timeless style.
Both models come with a 6.5-liter V12 engine under their elongated hood. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the power unit developed 799 horsepower (810 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm), delivered to the rear axles. When they were introduced, they were the most powerful factory Ferrari road cars with a V12.
With figures like these, the Monza SP1 sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 2.9 seconds and maxes out at 186 mph (299 kph).
Perhaps one of the interesting facts about the Monza SP1 and SP2 is that they come with no windshield or roof. They do, however, feature the Virtual Wind Shield, which is an aerodynamic passage underneath the driver’s side aero screen with vents that deflect the airflow over the driver’s head. The Italian brand produced only 499 units of them, with the Monza SP1 starting at around $1.8 million before options.
Talking about limited-edition vehicles, Swizz Beatz's wife, Alicia Keys, is on the list to receive the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. She also appeared with a very exclusive model in her latest music video for “City of Gods II,” the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver.