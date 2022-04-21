Swizz Beatz Drives His Son to School in His Ferrari SF90 Stradale

DJ Swizz Beatz might be a Ferrari fan, but he’s a dad first. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t combine the two, as he drove his son to school in his SF90 Stradale.
When you have famous parents, you’re bound to receive some preferential treatment. That's exactly what Genesis Ali Dean, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ seven-year-old son is doing. The kid got a ride to school in his dad’s Ferrari.
In a series of short videos posted on his Instagram account, Swizz Beatz shows up enjoying the drive with his son in the passenger’s seat. They listen to music and, throughout the short films, you get to hear Swizz Beatz sing “school time” several times, as he focuses on the road. He also shared the same videos on his Instagram Stories, adding that it was “the last school drop off.”
Since Swizz Beatz is a big Ferrari fan, it’s no surprise he does his duties as a dad in one of the vehicles from the Maranello-based brand. In this case, his SF90 Stradale.
The hypercar is the Italian brand’s first-ever PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), and power comes from a V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 delivers 769 horsepower on its own and the three electric motors add another 217 horsepower to the mix, reaching a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
The manufacturer claims that the SF90 Stradale sprints from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). However, Swizz Beatz didn’t press the pedal to the metal for the school drop and made sure everyone knew his son was wearing the seatbelt.
The Ferrari enthusiast is also a watch collector. And later in the day, he added a picture of some of his watches on Instagram Stories. He captioned it “Travel pack," and it displays timepieces from Richard Mille, De Bethune, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Franck Muller, MB&F, Zenith, Cartier, or URWERK.
