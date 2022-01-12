Swizz Beatz Flaunts $520,000 Dream Watch Next to His Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Grammy award-winning hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz, also known as Kasseem Dean, has an impressive Ferrari collection that he loves to show off every time he has the chance. What you might not know is that he also likes to flaunt his luxury watches – and sometimes, he pairs them with his expensive cars to create the ultimate combo that's bound to turn heads.
With a net worth of approximately $150 million, the famous music producer has a whole fleet of luxury cars that sits nicely in his mansion's garage. The collection includes several Lotus vehicles, a Maybach 62 S, a Cadillac Escalade, and many more.
A good chunk of these cars is made of Ferraris since Swizz Beatz is a big fan of the Italian brand. Luxury pieces such as the limited-edition Enzo, his Monza P1, and the F8 Tributo often make an appearance on his social media.
Recently, the 42-year-old rapper posed next to his SF90 Stradale, showing off his new $520,000 Dream Watch 5 Tourbillon "Season 1". This stunning piece with blue accents that we're seeing is actually part of his collaboration with luxury Swiss watch manufacturer De Bethune.
Given its love for fine timepieces, Swizz Beatz contacted De Bethune in 2020 to ask the watchmaker to take its Dream Watch 5 to another level. The result was a watch that goes perfectly with the rapper's car collection. Aesthetically, the blue-tinted sapphire matches the blued titanium of the case middle, and the cold light emanating from it magnifies the shimmer of the movement finishes.
And we can see the Dream Watch 5 Tourbillon contrast nicely with the red Ferrari in his latest photoshoot. As expected, such a nice piece is limited to 10 total editions, each priced at $520,000. And it looks like "Season 1" is only the beginning for Swizz Beatz.
The pictures' caption reads: "We called it season one can't wait to show the world season two."
