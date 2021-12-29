Swizz Beatz Displays Watch Collection, Alicia Keys Has Dance-Off Next to Their Ferraris

It’s always a good day at Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’ home, and they just gave us more insight into their glamorous lifestyle. In several videos, the DJ shows us his expensive watch collection, and one of his first rides, while Alicia Keys and his mom have a dance-off next to their Ferraris.
DJ Swizz Beatz, on his real name Kasseem Daoud Dean, and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys married in 2010, they share two children and have a net worth of over $300 million together. With that amount, you can only imagine that they have quite an expensive lifestyle, and their house is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor house.
In a recent post, though, the DJ gave us a short glimpse of his early rides. The picture, on which he added the text that it’s from 1996, shows him standing next to an Acura NSX on BBS wheels. That has nothing of the supercars he currently drives.
A few days ago, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, and his mom continued the holiday parties in their garage, which they call “the grown-up floor,” a married person’s version of a man cave. There, Swizz Beatz keeps his fleet of cars, and, in the video, we could see a wall filled with red Ferraris, first, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Monza P1, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a limited-edition Ferrari Enzo, and an F8 Tributo.
This isn’t his entire car collection, but, the cars on display here are some of the most noteworthy due to his love for the Italian brand. The DJ is also the proud owner of several other brands and has a Maybach 62 S, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Morgan Aero SuperSports, and its coupe variant. There’s also an Aston Martin Vantage he got from his wife on his 40th birthday. And all of his cars are a big change from his Acura NSX. Alicia Keys isn’t a car collector, but she owns a vintage Ford Mustang, which she affectionately calls "Black Cherry."
Besides his affection for wheels, Swizz Beatz has quite a watch collection and has been flaunting some of them on social media over the last few days. One of the models is a $470,000 Hublot in a transparent case, part of the Big Bang collection, called Integral Tourbillon Full Sapphire.
Another one was a De Bethune DB25 Quetzalcoatl, which is part of a limited edition of only 20 pieces and comes with a price tag of $120,000.
The last one he showed recently was The Horological Machine N°10 “Bulldog” from MB&F, which is priced from $105,000 in titanium and $120,000 in red gold.
The DJ recently collaborated with De Bethune to unveil their collaboration piece, the $520,000 Dream Watch 5 Tourbillion. It certainly seems the DJ isn’t ready to stop collecting cars and watches any time soon.
