Swizz Beatz Gifts Timbaland Mercedes-Benz V-Class Minivan With Maybach Gear for His B-Day

When you’re rich and famous, you usually surround yourself with people with a similar status. And Timbaland’s friends are just that. To prove it, DJ Swizz Beatz offered him a very lavish present for his birthday: a Mercedes-Benz V-Class minivan with Maybach styling.
Maybach has always been the epitome of luxury. That remains valid even if the company stopped producing lavish cars as a standalone in 2013 and became a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz in 2015. This is how luxury versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLS get to bear the MM logo. The Maybachs are a must-have in every self-respecting celebrity’s garage. Some go for the next best thing: Maybach-style aftermarket upgrades.
And Swizz Beatz took it even further when it came to showing his appreciation for his friend, Timbaland. The beloved record producer hit a huge milestone as he turned 50 on March 10, and Swizz Beatz wasn’t going to let that slip by without a big present.
So, he gave him a Mercedes-Benz minivan with Maybach gear. Timbaland showed the lavish gift on his Instagram account over the weekend, giving us a good look at the black-painted minivan, and said: “My partner in crime, Swizz Beatz, gave me the Maybach sprinter.”
He does say "sprinter," in his post, but hopefully, he knows there is no connection whatsoever between the V-Class minivan and the Sprinter minibus. He added: “He got me this one for my birthday,” and gave us a look at the interior, as well. The minivan comes with red leather seats with black inserts, and it looks both luxurious and comfortable.
Timbaland also shared: “You knew I needed a sprinter. You know I love the Maybach.”
In the comment section, Swizz Beatz also wished him a happy birthday and added: “I’m ultra proud of you and you many years of accomplishments.”
Timbaland isn’t the only one to get one of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class minivans with Maybach styling. Kim Kardashian has recently added one to her collection, and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye “Ye” West also has one.
And it does make a very good gift, as Timbaland can confirm.
