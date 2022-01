Swizz Beatz Reminds French Montana He Had a Ferrari Monza SP1 First, And He Owns It

Swizz Beatz, on his real name Kasseem Dean, is married to Alicia Keys, and they live in a gorgeous mansion that is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad. He’s also a car aficionado and a watch collector.In his garage, he hosts a few collectible vehicles, including a Ferrari Monza SP1 . The one-seater was introduced in September 2018, and it’s mostly built for collectors. Since it came in a limited edition of only 499 pieces, together with the SP2 version, you can only imagine its price tag. I won’t let you wonder for too long, and I'll tell you that it was around $1.8 million.The supercar is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine which puts out 810 ps (799 hp) and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm). Ferrari's one-seater comes with figures, reaching 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).A few days ago, rapper French Montana showed the gorgeous ride he rented while on vacation in Dubai: a Ferrari Monza SP2 . The rapper shared a short video where he joked about the fact that the two-seater comes with “no windshield wipers.” In fact, the car doesn't even have a windshield.But celebrities love to show they were the first to own something, and Swizz Beatz reminded French Montana he was the first to get his hands on a Ferrari Monza SP, and he actually owns it. The DJ even joked that he “forgot I had it.”A couple of days later, Swizz Beatz continued the trend to remind everyone that he was number one with a lot of stuff. He posted a throwback picture of himself from 2002, sharing he was the first to get the Maybach 62 S . A true GOAT.