Swizz Beatz Reminds French Montana He Had a Ferrari Monza SP1 First, And He Owns It

When you’re famous, you often want to have unique things, be the first one to get something. And, as French Montana drove a rented Ferrari Monza SP2 in Dubai, Swizz Beatz poked some fun to remind the rapper he was actually the first to drive an SP. It's an SP1 and he owns it!
Swizz Beatz, on his real name Kasseem Dean, is married to Alicia Keys, and they live in a gorgeous mansion that is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad. He’s also a car aficionado and a watch collector.
In his garage, he hosts a few collectible vehicles, including a Ferrari Monza SP1. The one-seater was introduced in September 2018, and it’s mostly built for collectors. Since it came in a limited edition of only 499 pieces, together with the SP2 version, you can only imagine its price tag. I won’t let you wonder for too long, and I'll tell you that it was around $1.8 million.
The supercar is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine which puts out 810 ps (799 hp) and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm). Ferrari's one-seater comes with figures, reaching 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
A few days ago, rapper French Montana showed the gorgeous ride he rented while on vacation in Dubai: a Ferrari Monza SP2. The rapper shared a short video where he joked about the fact that the two-seater comes with “no windshield wipers.” In fact, the car doesn't even have a windshield.
But celebrities love to show they were the first to own something, and Swizz Beatz reminded French Montana he was the first to get his hands on a Ferrari Monza SP, and he actually owns it. The DJ even joked that he “forgot I had it.”
A couple of days later, Swizz Beatz continued the trend to remind everyone that he was number one with a lot of stuff. He posted a throwback picture of himself from 2002, sharing he was the first to get the Maybach 62 S. A true GOAT.
In his garage, he hosts a few collectible vehicles, including a Ferrari Monza SP1. The one-seater was introduced in September 2018, and it’s mostly built for collectors. Since it came in a limited edition of only 499 pieces, together with the SP2 version, you can only imagine its price tag. I won’t let you wonder for too long, and I'll tell you that it was around $1.8 million.
The supercar is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine which puts out 810 ps (799 hp) and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm). Ferrari's one-seater comes with figures, reaching 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
A few days ago, rapper French Montana showed the gorgeous ride he rented while on vacation in Dubai: a Ferrari Monza SP2. The rapper shared a short video where he joked about the fact that the two-seater comes with “no windshield wipers.” In fact, the car doesn't even have a windshield.
But celebrities love to show they were the first to own something, and Swizz Beatz reminded French Montana he was the first to get his hands on a Ferrari Monza SP, and he actually owns it. The DJ even joked that he “forgot I had it.”
A couple of days later, Swizz Beatz continued the trend to remind everyone that he was number one with a lot of stuff. He posted a throwback picture of himself from 2002, sharing he was the first to get the Maybach 62 S. A true GOAT.