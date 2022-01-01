Alicia Keys Ends 2021 at the Helm of a Can-Am Maverick in a Day Full of Fun

You might already know that Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are quite an adventurous couple. So, their year ended just how you’d expect: rides in expensive cars, jets, and some fun times driving a Can-Am Maverick.
On the last day of 2021, DJ Swizz Beatz showed "big 2022 energy” by sharing a picture himself and singer-songwriter in the backseat of their Maybach 62 S, which comes with a price tag around $1,350,000.
While that may sound like the most activity, Swizz Beatz also posted a picture with him and Keys from a private jet, as he wished everyone a Happy New Year. While the photo isn't from the last few days, it’s a perfect way to showcase the abundance in their lives.
The two are all about adventure, and the DJ’s recent Instagram Stories show them having a lot of fun with their children. The little ones tried Go Kart on electric NineBot karts. One of them was behind the wheel of a NineBot Gokart Pro, which comes with two motors that put out a maximum power of 2400 W, taking it to a total speed of approximately 23 mph (37 kph) in CORSA mode.
After, the family had an off-road experience on Can-Am side-by-side vehicles, which Alicia Keys expertly drove.
They were on a 4-seater Can-Am Maverick X RS, and the 2022 version comes with a powerful 900 cc turbocharged and inter-cooled triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine that puts out 200 horsepower.
On their way home, Swizz Beatz also shared a picture Instagram Story from behind the wheel of one of the Ferraris in his collection, and based on the picture, the family drove to their day of fun in his Ferrari LaFerrari and Ferrari SF90 Stradale, before turning on to the New Year’s Eve festivities. Their party was held in their famous mansion, that was the inspiration for Iron Man’s bachelor pad, and everyone seemed to have a great time.
And their activities for the last day of 2021 couldn’t be more on brand for Keys and Beatz's family.
