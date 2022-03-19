Alicia Keys Bought the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition, Because of Her AMG-One

Although you might not expect Alicia Keys to be a motorhead, it turns out she is. Given that her husband, Swizz Beatz, is passionate about cars, especially Ferraris, she picked up a thing or two, and bought the Mercedes-AMG One, and the GT Black Series P One Edition.
The German brand announced the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar in 2017, a lot of car enthusiasts (who can afford it), have already pre-ordered it. Among them, it seems to be singer Alicia Keys, because she just received delivery of the GT Black Series P One Edition already. Which is a 275-units limited edition, and, if that’s not enough, there’s another catch: this model is available only for people who have purchased the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG One.
Alicia shared a clip of herself behind the wheel of the black-painted supercar, which displays silver stars that run from the front doors to the back. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, was filming her from his Ferrari. She captioned the video: “couples drive.”
The DJ also added in the comments section: “They’re her keys for real. AMG project one both zonesss. gifts from the boys to mom.”
He also reshared the video on his account, claiming that Alicia is the “first female with both AMG project ones.”
Since AMG-One will include a lot of Formula One technologies, this P One Edition also “borrowed” a thing or two from the Mercedes racing cars, including the two-tone livery with teal accents all over the supercar, as a nod to Petronas, the F1 team's title sponsor.
The P One Edition comes with one of the most powerful engines ever built by AMG, a 4.0-liter V8, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. It delivers 720 horsepower (730 ps), and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
With figures like these, the P One Edition can sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and hit a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). Alicia didn't test it to the limit, though.
If you’re wondering how much this all costs, spoiler alert: it’s not for everyone. The Mercedes-AMG One is rated at around $2.75 million, and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition is an additional $57,300 over the regular AMG GT Black Series, which has a starting price of $325,000.
