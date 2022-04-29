Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Race Each Other on Can-Ams and in Supercars

There’s nothing like some healthy competition between spouses, especially when it comes to figuring out who is faster on powerful vehicles. Be it during off-roading on Can-Ams or driving their Mercedes-AMG and Ferraris, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz surely know how to have fun.
A few days ago, DJ Swizz Beatz, who has been married to Alicia Keys for over a decade, shared a video of himself and Alicia on a drive together. Both were in their individual, powerful cars. Swizz, in his Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and Alicia in her new AMG GT Black Series P One Edition. He captioned the short video: “His & hers Sat Race to the Kids games.”
Alicia’s Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition is available only for people who have purchased the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG One, and it looks like her name is on the waiting list.
Now, the two took their children off-roading and enjoyed themselves on different Can-Am Maverick rides. Each one of them was joined by one of their children. Alicia posted the pictures from the adventure-filled day on Thursday, April 28, but it’s unclear when the two had their family fun day. She captioned the set: “One thing about this family…no matter what the model is… we’re riding DEEP.”
In one of the videos, we can see her at the helm of the Can-Am, which she seems to be handling quite well. In the last video, she talks to her son about Swizz Beatz’s driving skills and jokes in the caption: “Also y’all know I’m the one you really wanna ride with.” The DJ also hopped in the comments section and joked: “Daddy drive great!”
This isn’t the first time the Keys-Dean family members enjoyed themselves on Can-Ams. In late 2021, the “Girl on Fire” singer gave us a glimpse of how they spent the last few days of the year, and it was all about adventures on a Can-Am Maverick.
When it comes to their competition in their supercars, the SF90 Stradale could beat the P One Edition, as it can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100) in 2.5 seconds, as opposed to Keys’ Mercedes-AMG, which takes 3.2 seconds for the run. But it would be a close race.
