Swizz Beatz Teaches His Son to Drive a Ferrari LaFerrari, They're Both Nervous

When your name is Swizz Beatz and your garage hosts several limited-edition Ferraris, it might not be such a big deal to let your son learn how to drive using his LaFerrari.
In a recent video shared on his social media, Kasseem Dean, also known by his stage name Swizz Beatz, shared he was teaching his son, Kasseem Dean Jr., how to drive. Beatz shares the 15-year-old with his first wife, singer Mashonda Tifrere.
As a dutiful dad, Swizz hopped in the passenger’s seat, letting Junior take the wheel. But it wasn’t just any wheel, because, if you know anything about Swizz Beatz is that he’s a huge Ferrari fan. So, naturally, his son didn’t learn to drive any car, but took out the Ferrari LaFerrari for a spin.
Ferrari built the LaFerrari in a limited edition, offering only 499 units, and Swizz is one of the lucky owners. You can imagine it comes with a price tag to match – as the model is estimated at around $1.5 million.
The short video shows Kasseem Dean Jr. focused on driving, keeping his hands firmly on the steering wheel. In the caption, the DJ admitted: “Can’t lie, I was nervous.” But he did share that “if you can’t enjoy all of these blessings with your family then why do it?” and added that his kids are his “BFFs.”
Luckily, his son was a natural, just like his dad, and the supercar remained intact. He even managed to park it, albeit a tiny bit over the line.
The LaFerrari isn’t the type of car you learn to drive when you're a rookie driver, because, besides the fact that it’s limited and expensive, it’s also powerful. LaFerrari is the brand’s first full hybrid. Its engine is inspired by Ferrari's Formula 1 engines and is put in motion by a 6.3-liter V12 engine, generating 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It works alongside an electric motor which adds 161 horsepower (163 ps), for a total output level of 950 horsepower (963 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these figures, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just under three seconds and can reach a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph). Surely Kasseem Junior didn’t test its limits on the first try, though.
