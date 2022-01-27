Tyga Flexes Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta in His Latest Post, Does He Really Own It?

Rappers usually flaunt a lot of expensive vehicles in their social media posts, but not all of them actually own them. Tyga’s most recent post shows him next to a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, but does he own it?
Rapper Tyga has a big love for extravagant cars, and his collection shows just that. The California rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million, and his garage hosts exclusive and expensive models. There you can find a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, and a couple of Ferraris.
One of those two Ferraris is a Ferrari LaFerrari in Rosso Corsa (Racing Red), which comes with an estimated price of around $1.4 million, and the Italian manufacturer has only built 499 pieces. The official page of Ferrari Beverly Hills announced he bought one of the models in October 2019, alongside a picture of the rapper in front of the hybrid supercar. The other Ferrari he owns is an 812 Superfast.
But Tyga’s most recent Instagram post shows him posing with a beautiful black Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, which is the open-top version for the already limited Ferrari model. The Maranello-based manufacturer only created 210 models, and the exclusive ride comes with a cost of approximately $2.1 million before options.
Both are hybrids, powered by the company's 6.3-liter V12 engine, which, alongside an electric motor with the HY-KERS system, delivers 950 horsepower (963 ps), and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. With these figures, LaFerrari isn’t just beautiful, but also very fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).
Considering all we’ve covered here, there’s no proof Tyga actually owns the vehicle. But, it’s not completely out of the question to believe he might have purchased it in the meantime, and he’s flaunting it only now on social media. Although it feels highly unlikely he'd own two extremely limited LaFerraris. However, given his expensive fleet of cars, the LaFerrari Aperta would fit right in. Either way, it makes the perfect background for his cool photo shoot.
