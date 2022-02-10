Canelo Alvarez Reminds Everyone He Owns a Ferrari LaFerrari

One of the most famous names in the boxing world, Canelo Alvarez loves showing off his wealth occasionally and he just reminded everyone he owns a beautiful and exotic Ferrari LaFerrari.
Mexican professional boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Canelo for short, has an estimated net worth of $140 million, taking around $40 million per fight. This is more than enough money to enjoy an exclusive lifestyle, and he doesn’t shy away from showing it on social media.
On his most recent Instagram Story on February 9, the 31-year-old boxing star has reminded everyone that, in his collection, there’s a red Ferrari LaFerrari.
The Maranello-based carmaker made 499 units of the LaFerrari starting 2013 until 2015, with an estimated price of $1.5 million. But now they sell for over $2.5 million, and the Mexican boxer purchased the vehicle early last year, ahead of his fight against Avni Yildirim on February 27.
Fast forward a year later, Alvarez is showing off the hybrid supercar again, giving us a good look at it as he has someone clean its interior.
The LaFerrari is powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine which puts out 789 horsepower (800 ps) at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 6,750 via a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The electric motor is there as a backup under hard acceleration, similar to Formula 1 cars, storing energy recovered during braking in a small battery in the middle of the car. Thanks to these figures, the LaFerrari rockets to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).
Besides the Ferrari LaFerrari, Canelo Alvarez also has a Ferrari Testarossa, which was a childhood dream, but doesn’t drive it much, and a 458 Speciale. He owns a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a Urus, a Bugatti Chiron, a 1967 Shelby Mustang, a Mercedes-AMG Brabus B63S 700 6x6, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. But none of them is as expensive as his LaFerrari.
