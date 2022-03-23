This 2015 LaFerrari is the Most Expensive Car We Could Find on Autotrader

Every so often, we like to play a game where we look through autotrader.com to find the absolute cheapest cars we can find, just for a laugh. But the last time we tried to do this, all we could find was a $500 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. Not quite the glorious three-pedal Chevy Cavelier we were all hoping for.
So to remedy this, we're playing a game of finding the most expensive car we can find on autotrader. To do this is simple. Set the search radius to nationwide, crank the maximum price up to ludicrous levels and limit the minimum price to not a single dime under $4 Million.
This time around, beating out a pristine 2019 Bugatti Chron by $250,000 or so, it's a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari that takes the cake, and it's a perfectly preserved example to boot. Known as the technological apogee of the iconic F series of Ferrari hypercars, LaFerrari is still the undisputed king of Ferraris.
Even as special derivative models like the Daytona SP3 and FXX-K try to capture the same level of magic. We wouldn't be surprised if that number on the odometer never passes triple-digit figures. With only 78 measly miles on the 6.3-liter V12 electric motor-assisted mid-engined hypercar so far.
Because with a car as rare and sought after as a LaFerrari, a rare color combination of the white exterior with Rosso leather interior and white striping only means more and more dollar signs accumulating. As does the engine signed by nearly the entire development team.
The less a car of this nature is driven, the more valuable it will become. Vintage Ferraris don't routinely sell for tens of millions in perfectly preserved condition for no reason.
It's just about a guarantee that one day, this LaFerrari will be in the same echelon as the 250 GTO and the F40. It's just dependent on whoever buys the car from Ferrari of Palm Beach, Florida, for $4,449,995, not wrapping it around a tree. Excuse us, we need to break out the checkbook.
This time around, beating out a pristine 2019 Bugatti Chron by $250,000 or so, it's a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari that takes the cake, and it's a perfectly preserved example to boot. Known as the technological apogee of the iconic F series of Ferrari hypercars, LaFerrari is still the undisputed king of Ferraris.
Even as special derivative models like the Daytona SP3 and FXX-K try to capture the same level of magic. We wouldn't be surprised if that number on the odometer never passes triple-digit figures. With only 78 measly miles on the 6.3-liter V12 electric motor-assisted mid-engined hypercar so far.
Because with a car as rare and sought after as a LaFerrari, a rare color combination of the white exterior with Rosso leather interior and white striping only means more and more dollar signs accumulating. As does the engine signed by nearly the entire development team.
The less a car of this nature is driven, the more valuable it will become. Vintage Ferraris don't routinely sell for tens of millions in perfectly preserved condition for no reason.
It's just about a guarantee that one day, this LaFerrari will be in the same echelon as the 250 GTO and the F40. It's just dependent on whoever buys the car from Ferrari of Palm Beach, Florida, for $4,449,995, not wrapping it around a tree. Excuse us, we need to break out the checkbook.