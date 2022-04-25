2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Gets Listed With 161 Miles, Promptly Sparks Bidding Contest

Getting a 5-year-old LaFerrari Aperta for yourself that looks brand-new and was barely driven around doesn’t sound like a bad idea. It’s quite the opportunity if we’re being honest with each other. What’s interesting here is how this auction is shaping up to be one of the best for this incredibly luscious, exotic, high-performance vehicle. We might witness a non-charity record here!
The 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta in question comes with 161 miles on the odometer, perfect looks, clean records, and a shape that borders extreme sensuality. It’s the epitome of Modena-based design. Whether you love it or hate it doesn’t matter at all. This is a proper motor vehicle that will outlive each and every one of us. It is, in fact, the dictionary image for the definition of the hypercar. It sits right next to the non-convertible McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder, but it outshines them by a considerable margin.
Looking at how the first hours of the auction went on Bring a Trailer… Well, we can safely assume this Ferrari will make some waves in the upcoming days. The action started right away with an offer of $1,000,000. Just 16 minutes later, everything changed. The price more than tripled. At the time of writing, the hypercar sits at a bid of $3,501,000. There are 14 days left until someone else will own it. A real battle between collectors and Ferrari fans is slowly brewing here. We might see a new record here.
The seller didn’t want to assume any risks, so an undisclosed reserve has been set. Given the state of the car market right now and the high-profile car on sale, there’s little to no way it won’t reach and even exceed the seller’s threshold.
This particular LaFerrari Aperta even has the “Attestato per vetture Serie speciali,” as you can see in the image gallery. Yes, it’s an entire book that confirms this vehicle is exactly what the famous Italian automaker says it is. Nobody would doubt it if they’d just glance at it and hear the 6.3-liter engine come to life, but it’s good to have some extra proof when the car you own is valued at over $4.5 million. There’s also an American flag embedded above the climate control buttons system and an insert in Italian added on the steering wheel that translates to “what’s behind me is not important.”
Currently, this 950-HP LaFerrari Aperta is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is titled in Ohio to a Montana location of the owner’s business, which is based in Ontario, Canada.
Ferrari officially built 210 LaFerrari Aperta models, but only 200 reached very well researched and important customers of the Italian brand. For example, Gordon Ramsay and Lewis Hamilton have one. Nine were used by Ferrari for various events, and one (painted in the unique Rosso Fuoco) was sent off to an auction where it fetched a record sum of $8.9 million for charities like Save the Children and others that do important work in Africa and Asia.
Will this 161-mile model break the record set at the charity? We’ll keep an eye on the auction for you, don’t worry. If something changes, you’ll be the first to know.
