Good Lucking Finding Something to Hate on This 1967 Pontiac Firebird Survivor

Pontiac built just a little over 82,500 Firebirds back in 1967 before the model year reached its end in September, and just as expected, the 2-door coupe was the big star of the show.
Known as VIN code 22337, this body style was used on more than 67,000 units that got to see the daylight in 1967, whereas the convertible accounted for approximately 15,500 cars.
When it comes to the engines that were fitted on the Firebird, the most common was the 326 (5.3-liter) V8, as the numbers show more than 40,000 models were powered by this particular unit. The second most popular was the regular 400 (6.5-liter) V8 with over 18,600 Firebirds using it, while the rarest was the 400 Ram Air installed on just 65 cars.
The Firebird you can closely inspect in the photo gallery was born (and still comes) with a 326 V8, and best of all, the engine is still starting and running beautifully.
If it’s not obvious already, this is an almost perfect-10 Firebird. eBay seller fauxu-3 says it’s a survivor, so in theory, the car has never been restored, though its excellent condition could make some people doubt this claim. The paint looks unbelievably good, with only a few tiny rust bubbles on the driver's back wheel well.
Other than that, everything is nearly in tip-top shape. The interior, in particular, doesn’t seem to exhibit any problem, and the only thing that needs to be fixed is the original radio.
It goes without saying the rust isn’t by any means a concern on this Firebird, and in theory, this shows the car has always been babied and stored in proper conditions.
Unsurprisingly, this Pontiac isn’t selling for cheap. The seller won’t let go of the car for less than $32,500, and if you’re interested in taking it home, you can also inspect it in person in Orange, California.
When it comes to the engines that were fitted on the Firebird, the most common was the 326 (5.3-liter) V8, as the numbers show more than 40,000 models were powered by this particular unit. The second most popular was the regular 400 (6.5-liter) V8 with over 18,600 Firebirds using it, while the rarest was the 400 Ram Air installed on just 65 cars.
The Firebird you can closely inspect in the photo gallery was born (and still comes) with a 326 V8, and best of all, the engine is still starting and running beautifully.
If it’s not obvious already, this is an almost perfect-10 Firebird. eBay seller fauxu-3 says it’s a survivor, so in theory, the car has never been restored, though its excellent condition could make some people doubt this claim. The paint looks unbelievably good, with only a few tiny rust bubbles on the driver's back wheel well.
Other than that, everything is nearly in tip-top shape. The interior, in particular, doesn’t seem to exhibit any problem, and the only thing that needs to be fixed is the original radio.
It goes without saying the rust isn’t by any means a concern on this Firebird, and in theory, this shows the car has always been babied and stored in proper conditions.
Unsurprisingly, this Pontiac isn’t selling for cheap. The seller won’t let go of the car for less than $32,500, and if you’re interested in taking it home, you can also inspect it in person in Orange, California.