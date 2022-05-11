Honda ZR-V for China and Europe Looks Like a Rebadged U.S.-Spec HR-V

After the 2023 HR-V was launched in the U.S. as a bigger model, Honda continued to offer the HR-V in its old shape in Europe. Now, the Japanese want to bring another SUV model to Europe and China. The new ZR-V will slot between the HR-V and the CR-V in those markets. The first pictures reveal that the new ZR-V is, in fact, a rebadged American HR-V.

9 photos