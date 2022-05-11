Honda ZR-V for China and Europe Looks Like a Rebadged U.S.-Spec HR-V

After the 2023 HR-V was launched in the U.S. as a bigger model, Honda continued to offer the HR-V in its old shape in Europe. Now, the Japanese want to bring another SUV model to Europe and China. The new ZR-V will slot between the HR-V and the CR-V in those markets. The first pictures reveal that the new ZR-V is, in fact, a rebadged American HR-V.
Honda’s naming scheme looks more and more like a mess with overlapping nameplates in different markets for different vehicles or even different names for the same vehicles. It seems that Honda is taking inspiration from an old saying wrongly attributed to President Henry Truman: If you can’t convince them, confuse them.
First, there were two different HR-V crossovers, with the smaller one continuing its career in Europe, while a bigger model was recently introduced in the U.S. Now, there will be an American HR-V and a European ZR-V which turned out to be the same car, as Honda juggles nameplates and models to the point of confusion. This is obvious by comparing the pictures of the two SUVs.
The Chinese ZR-V will be fully unveiled in China on May 19, but the first pictures are already a week old. If it wasn’t for the Chinese characters and the different badging, we would’ve sworn it was the U.S.-spec 2023 Honda HR-V. The exterior design is nearly identical, although we can’t rule out that the Chinese version is actually longer. Chinese customers are notoriously fond of long-wheelbase models, and the double-panel panoramic sunroof on the ZR-V might support such claims.
Honda hasn’t revealed the ZR-V’s specifications just yet, but it would most probably share the technical details with the Civic and the Integra. We expect the Chinese version to be powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine, although the Chinese market has started to move away from the ICE vehicles. It’s one of the reasons why Acura had to leave the market. This is why we’d rather place our bets on the European-bound e:HEV hybrid powertrain.
The pictures in the gallery also explain why the ZR-V won’t be coming to the U.S., although this is not guaranteed. We might see a bigger ZR-V in the U.S. at some point, which will later debut in Europe as the new CR-V, who knows?
