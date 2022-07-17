Swizz Beatz and His Kids Decided That When in Munich, You Must Visit the BMW Factory

DJ Swizz Beatz is a self-declared Ferrari fan, with a garage to prove it. But, as he’s traveling with his wife, Alicia Keys for her tour, he and his children took advantage of their time in Munich, Germany, and visited the BMW factory.
Alicia Keys is currently performing all over the world during her Alicia The World Tour set of concerts. On July 15, she finished her European leg in Luxemburg, just two days after her concert in Munich. Her famous husband, DJ Swizz Beatz, and their children also joined her on the tour and took advantage of their free time and visited as much as they could.
While they were in Munich, DJ Swizz and the kids decided that they couldn’t leave without visiting the BMW factory. Although Swizz is a big fan of Ferrari, he wrote on his Instagram account that “the boys said they must see the factory in Munich.” He went on to thank “the entire team” at BMW after visiting for their “hospitality.”
Swizz Beatz and his kids, Kassem Dean Jr, Genesis, and Nicole, all seemed to have a great time. The kids even rode around in a BMW Isetta, which had enough space for all of them and a BMW representative. To make the tour even more interesting (for Swizz Beatz, possibly), they also had a chance to hop in several Rolls-Royces, where everyone seemed very comfortable.
Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, is a big fan of cars, but his collection is mainly focused on Ferraris. He owns a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, an F8 Tributo, but also a couple of highly collectible models like the Monza SP1, LaFerrari, and Enzo. Besides those, he owns a Maybach 62, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an Aston Martin Vantage, a Morgan Aero SuperSports, and its coupe variant. That's without counting Alicia Keys’ collection.
Alicia didn’t seem to have joined the visit to the BMW factory, being probably too caught up in rehearsals, but the rest of the family seemed to have had a blast.
