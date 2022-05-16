At Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz' House, Sundays Are for Family and Supercar Drives

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz know how to have fun and relax with the family. For them, the weekends also come with an opportunity to take out their rides for a little “couple’s drive.” And this time, it was his Ferrari Monza SP1 versus her Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition.
Although you might never expect Alicia Keys to be a petrolhead, she totally is. And it might have something to do with her husband, DJ Swizz Beatz. The two are always in a healthy competition with each other when it comes to their rides.
Over the weekend, Alicia took her Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition while Swizz Beatz drove his single-seat Ferrari Monza SP1 for some fun on the highway.
Beatz posted a video of their Sunday fun, filmed from Alicia Keys’ vehicle, as they drove on the highway. Given that the Monza SP1 doesn’t come with a windshield or roof, the DJ wore a helmet for the drive. The limited-edition supercar does, however, feature the Virtual Wind Shield, an aerodynamic passage underneath the aero screen with vents to deflect the airflow over the driver’s head.
Alicia welcomed her GT Black Series P One Edition less than two months ago, which is a special series edition only for those who have pre-ordered the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.
When it comes to Swizz Beatz, you might already know the DJ has a soft spot for Ferrari and its limited-edition models. He’s had the Ferrari Monza SP1 for a few years now, but he’s just starting to enjoy it. A couple of weeks ago, Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, took his Monza SP1 to La Jolla Concours D’Elegance, where it surely received all the attention and appreciation it deserves.
Now, his “couple’s drive” with Alicia included this limited-edition car. The Italian brand produced only 499 units of the Monza SP1 and the two-seater SP2, with the Monza SP1 starting at around $1.8 million before options. Prior to this, he used to drive alongside Alicia's supercar in his Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
