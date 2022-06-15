Swizz Beatz Takes His Ferrari Monza SP1 From Bronx to the Cavalcade Icona Show in Italy

A self-proclaimed Ferrari fan, DJ Swizz Beatz has several limited-edition Ferraris in his garage. But one that he seems to like more than the others is the Monza SP1. He took it all the way to Italy for the Cavalcade Icona show.
Italy gathered 80 Ferrari Monzas from around the world to take part in the first edition of Cavalcade Icona. The event, which takes place from 11 to 16 June, is an exclusive show, only open to the limited series vehicles. The Ferrari convoy departs from Milan, with the final stage held at Fiorano, which is a symbolic location for the Prancing Horse.
The Monza SP1 and SP2 were limited-series one- and two-seater supercars and the frontrunners of the “Icona” (Icon) series, which the Maranello brand launched to give a modern twist and timeless style to some of its most emblematic cars.
There were only 499 units produced, with the Monza SP1 starting at around $1.8 million before options. One of the lucky owners is Ferrari fan Swizz Beatz. The DJ, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, was among the 80 people who flaunted their vehicles during the Calvacade Icona show.
He documented it all on social media, where he shared a look at the private plane that shipped the car “from the Bronx to Italy.” He added: “Shipped the Monza to Italy so I can drive it in Monza, wow.” In a second post, Swizz shared more pictures from the event and looked ecstatic to be there, among all the colorful Monza SP1 and SP2 supercars.
This isn’t the first time Swizz Beatz took his Monza SP1 out for everyone to see. Back in late April, he and his family, which includes singer Alicia Keys and their children, attended the La Jolla Concours D'Elegance in San Diego, California, where people could admire his red one-seater.
When it comes to specs, the SP1 and SP2 share the 6.5-liter V12 engine under their elongated hood. The power unit sends 799 horsepower (810 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Monza SP1 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
Although the Monza SP1 is a very limited-edition vehicle, Swizz Beatz doesn’t shy away from taking it for a drive on the highway with his wife now and then.
