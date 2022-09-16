For His 44th Birthday, Swizz Beatz Hangs Out in a Ferrari Monza SP2

Swizz Beatz has just celebrated his 44th birthday and it obviously included something Ferrari-related. He got a chance to sit in a Ferrari Monza SP2, although he owns the SP1.
The DJ, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, is a big Ferrari fan and his collection comprises several limited-edition models, like the Ferrari Monza SP1, the LaFerrari, and the Enzo.
And he doesn’t just keep them stored away, but usually takes them out for drives or enters them in car shows. Early this summer, Swizz Beatz took his red Monza SP1 to Italy to participate in the first edition of the Cavalcade Icona, an exclusive show opened to limited series vehicles. The show started in Milan, ending at Fiorano.
There, he met up with record executive and fellow friend Steven Victor, who also owns a limited-edition car, the Monza SP2. And now they hang out together at Swizz Beatz’s house for the DJ’s 44th birthday, with the beautiful Monza SP2.
The Monza SP1 and SP2 are part of the "Icona" (Icon) series, coming in a limited number of only 499 units combined. The Monza SP1 and the SP2 had a price tag of $1.8 million before options and taxes.
Both are powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that sends 799 horsepower (810 ps) and a torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. They can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
While sitting behind the wheel of the black and white SP2, Swizz wrote: “Let’s show EM what 44 [looks] like.” For his birthday, he and Alicia Keys threw a party at their lavish Pacific-side mansion and the DJ called it "very spiritual," sharing that "less is more." But the Ferrari Monza SP2 is certainly something very special.
And he doesn’t just keep them stored away, but usually takes them out for drives or enters them in car shows. Early this summer, Swizz Beatz took his red Monza SP1 to Italy to participate in the first edition of the Cavalcade Icona, an exclusive show opened to limited series vehicles. The show started in Milan, ending at Fiorano.
There, he met up with record executive and fellow friend Steven Victor, who also owns a limited-edition car, the Monza SP2. And now they hang out together at Swizz Beatz’s house for the DJ’s 44th birthday, with the beautiful Monza SP2.
The Monza SP1 and SP2 are part of the "Icona" (Icon) series, coming in a limited number of only 499 units combined. The Monza SP1 and the SP2 had a price tag of $1.8 million before options and taxes.
Both are powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that sends 799 horsepower (810 ps) and a torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. They can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
While sitting behind the wheel of the black and white SP2, Swizz wrote: “Let’s show EM what 44 [looks] like.” For his birthday, he and Alicia Keys threw a party at their lavish Pacific-side mansion and the DJ called it "very spiritual," sharing that "less is more." But the Ferrari Monza SP2 is certainly something very special.