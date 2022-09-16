Veo's New Apollo E-Bike Claims to Be the First Dual-Passenger, Micromobility Vehicle

Micromobility company Veo unveiled what it claims to be the industry’s first dual-passenger vehicle, a moped-looking electric bike that can carry two passengers.
The San Francisco Bay Area is now hosting this year’s Micromobility America event, which ends today, September 16. It was the perfect context for Veo to introduce the world to its new Class 2 electric bike, dubbed Apollo. Just like the company’s other products, this one has the same goal and that is to get more people out of their cars and thus reduce dependence on gas-powered vehicles.
What makes Apollo stand out is the fact that it can accommodate not one but two people, thanks to its second seat. Customers can also choose to retrofit the wheeler to carry additional cargo instead. As explained by Edwin Tan, Veo’s president, the solution to get more people out of cars and into the bike lane is to accommodate the rider’s needs for varying trip types and purposes. That is why the Apollo two-seater can ease the transition to micromobility, presenting it as a more attractive, realistic option, thanks to its second seat and cargo-hauling capabilities.
Apollo has a maximum payload capacity of 400 lb (181 kg), is equipped with 20” tires, and features a 750W throttle-assisted motor that is restricted to a top speed of 15 mph (25 kph). A “simulated electric engine noise” alerts pedestrians that you’re approaching. We have no exact specs for the battery so far, but we do know that the e-bike offers ranges of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. The manufacturer also specified that the e-bike uses its proprietary swappable battery technology.
Veo also threw in a Bluetooth speaker that syncs with your smartphone, an integrated phone holder, and a smart display system that gives you important info on your bike’s status such as speed level, battery level, riding zone information, and more.
Pricing info on the new Apollo is yet to be offered, as the bike will only launch in selected markets in early 2023.
