Falcon II Wants to Double Your Fun, Claims to Be the World's First Two-Seater E-Bike

Designed to carry not one but two people, Falcon II has a solid construction, allowing it to handle a payload of up to 500 lb (227 kg). It features a light aluminum alloy 6061 frame with front suspension and 20”x4” fat tires with K-Shield Protection for prolonged life. In addition to being sturdy, the e-bike is also comfortable, offering the luxury of a motorbike . It comes with a 30” (76 cm) extra soft, memory foam dual seat, for long journeys in two. A passenger footrest is also included with the bike.Tripper equipped its Falcon II with mechanical disc brakes, a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, front and rear fenders, a 4” (10 cm) LED panel, and front suspension with lockout and pre-load. There’s also a bright, retro-style, 12 LED bulb lighting system in the front, although the manufacturer doesn’t seem decided on exactly how bright it is, as both 1200 and 2000-lumen values are offered on the website.The Falcon II packs a 750W brushless hub motor with a peak output of 1000W, being able to reach 25 mph (40 kph). A 48V/17.5Ah battery claims to offer up to 50 miles (80 km) with throttle and 80 miles (128 km) with pedal assist, although you should know this range is calculated at a weight of 155 lb (70 kg) and riding at a constant speed of 17 mph (27 kph).Tripper’s two-seater e-bike is now available on Indiegogo and you can get it for a Super Early Bird price of $1600. The estimated shipping date is August 2022.