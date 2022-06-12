Falcon II Wants to Double Your Fun, Claims to Be the World's First Two-Seater E-Bike

There’s a feeling of utter freedom and happiness you get when riding your bike, and nothing in the world compares to it. Now imagine you get to boost that feeling even more by sharing the experience with someone you love. That’s exactly what Tripper’s Falcon II allows you to do, being dubbed the “first two-seater electric bike” in the world.
Designed to carry not one but two people, Falcon II has a solid construction, allowing it to handle a payload of up to 500 lb (227 kg). It features a light aluminum alloy 6061 frame with front suspension and 20”x4” fat tires with K-Shield Protection for prolonged life. In addition to being sturdy, the e-bike is also comfortable, offering the luxury of a motorbike. It comes with a 30” (76 cm) extra soft, memory foam dual seat, for long journeys in two. A passenger footrest is also included with the bike.
Tripper equipped its Falcon II with mechanical disc brakes, a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, front and rear fenders, a 4” (10 cm) LED panel, and front suspension with lockout and pre-load. There’s also a bright, retro-style, 12 LED bulb lighting system in the front, although the manufacturer doesn’t seem decided on exactly how bright it is, as both 1200 and 2000-lumen values are offered on the website.
The Falcon II packs a 750W brushless hub motor with a peak output of 1000W, being able to reach 25 mph (40 kph). A 48V/17.5Ah battery claims to offer up to 50 miles (80 km) with throttle and 80 miles (128 km) with pedal assist, although you should know this range is calculated at a weight of 155 lb (70 kg) and riding at a constant speed of 17 mph (27 kph).
Tripper’s two-seater e-bike is now available on Indiegogo and you can get it for a Super Early Bird price of $1600. The estimated shipping date is August 2022.
