74-Year-Old Invents a Functional E-Bike With a Tiny, 6-Inch Front Wheel. Meet the E Mouse

Bike manufacturers are constantly striving to beat one another by coming up with original designs and features to help them stand out from the crowd. But this 74-year-old crushes all his competitors with his E Mouse electric bike.
The word “bicycle” is defined as a human-powered or motor-powered vehicle with two wheels held in a frame, with pedals, which is steered with handlebars attached to the front wheel. The E Mouse is without a doubt the most hilarious bike wannabe I’ve seen so far and it doesn’t seem to check any of the boxes above. At least not at first glance. But come a little bit closer and maybe put on your glasses and things will become clearer.
This weird contraption was invented by Steve Cosmic, a 74-year-old with a vivid imagination and a lot of free time on his hands. He proudly calls the E Mouse his best invention yet and he is very determined to see it produced and ridden by as many people as possible.
While it may look like a weirdly shaped unicycle at first sight, this funny looking vehicle has in fact two wheels, but they’re just differently sized. Very differently…The front wheel on the E Mouse is supposed to be a 6” (15.2 cm) one. I used the word “supposed” because the thing you see in the images and video below is just a POC (proof of concept).
Cosmic is now looking for a partner on Indiegogo to make three E Mouse prototypes with, and, if he succeeds, he wants to launch another campaign to seek funding for production.
We don’t know very much about the E Mouse mini bike at this point, but his inventor does specify the e-bike will eventually have two folding handlebars, a speedometer, battery charge and range indicators, folding pedals, lights for both the front and back, a detachable carry bag, and a loud horn.
The main question still remains though: why go with such a weird design? According to Cosmic, the E Mouse will be safer and easier to ride than an electric scooter, not to mention that it will be more convenient to haul around through the city, into the bus or your car. Moreover, thanks to its small size and folding design, it will also be easier to store under your desk in your office.
The E Mouse will have a price of approximately $800, but you can get an even better deal than that if you support the product on Indiegogo.
Take a look at the E Mouse in the video below and tell me your day hasn’t got a whole lot better!
