MOD Black E-Bike Is a Full Suspension Powerhouse Designed for on and Off-Road Adventures

Texas-made MOD Black electric bike is a sporty, black beast designed to “deliver the utility of a commuter with the high performance of a full suspension mountain bike”.
MOD Bikes’ two-wheelers are starting to grow on me, as the manufacturer seems to offer a wide variety of products that can meet the needs of all types of riders. I recently covered two other MOD Bikes models and they both bring to the table competitive features.
As proven by all the bikes in the company’s lineup, the retro design seems to be the most notable quality of the MOD Bikes wheelers. The MOD Groove electric bike draws its inspiration from the 1980s beach cruisers, offering a laid-back, comfortable riding position. The MOD Easy is inspired by World War II motorcycles and manages to perfectly capture history, especially when used with the iconic sidecar attachment.
The MOD Black however seems to be a different kind of animal, boasting a sporty, modern design, focused on both practicality and adventure on and off the road. This rugged model is a true powerhouse with full suspension and all-terrain capabilities, but it also comes with a front-mounting bracket and a rear rack that let you use the MOD Black as a cargo bike. Plenty of accessories can be ordered with the wheeler.
Fitting riders with heights between 5’4” and 7’1” (162.5 to 216 cm), the MOD Black features Tektro hydraulic brakes, integrated LED lights, an ergonomic Selle Royal soft gel saddle, full suspension, an integrated bell, a heavy-duty, aluminum kickstand, a password-protected display with USB port, and 27.5” x 3” Kenda tires.
A 350W mid-drive motor with a peak power of 650W and 90 Nm of torque helps you hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). The 48V/11.6Ah/557Wh battery pack offers up to 60 miles (96 km) of range per charge. Recharging the battery takes between three and six hours.
The MOD Black electric bike has a base price of $3,490, but that price increases if you opt for accessories. You can order the e-bike on the manufacturer’s website.
As proven by all the bikes in the company’s lineup, the retro design seems to be the most notable quality of the MOD Bikes wheelers. The MOD Groove electric bike draws its inspiration from the 1980s beach cruisers, offering a laid-back, comfortable riding position. The MOD Easy is inspired by World War II motorcycles and manages to perfectly capture history, especially when used with the iconic sidecar attachment.
The MOD Black however seems to be a different kind of animal, boasting a sporty, modern design, focused on both practicality and adventure on and off the road. This rugged model is a true powerhouse with full suspension and all-terrain capabilities, but it also comes with a front-mounting bracket and a rear rack that let you use the MOD Black as a cargo bike. Plenty of accessories can be ordered with the wheeler.
Fitting riders with heights between 5’4” and 7’1” (162.5 to 216 cm), the MOD Black features Tektro hydraulic brakes, integrated LED lights, an ergonomic Selle Royal soft gel saddle, full suspension, an integrated bell, a heavy-duty, aluminum kickstand, a password-protected display with USB port, and 27.5” x 3” Kenda tires.
A 350W mid-drive motor with a peak power of 650W and 90 Nm of torque helps you hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). The 48V/11.6Ah/557Wh battery pack offers up to 60 miles (96 km) of range per charge. Recharging the battery takes between three and six hours.
The MOD Black electric bike has a base price of $3,490, but that price increases if you opt for accessories. You can order the e-bike on the manufacturer’s website.