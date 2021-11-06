Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Iron Man House Hosts the DJ’s Ferrari Collection

On his real name Kasseem Daoud Dean, Swizz Beatz is a famous DJ who married singer-songwriter Alicia Keys in 2010. The two share two children and have a net worth of over $300 million together.
Their home has just been featured in Architectural Digest, and they gave us a tour of their place, which is filled with modern art from several artists, but it's also a very livable space to enjoy with family and friends.
Called “Dreamland,” the $20.8 million “razor house” is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s futuristic bachelor pad in the Iron Man movies. Explaining the name, the “Empire State of Mind” singer shared that the 11,000 sq-ft (1,022 mp) residence is a “place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream.” Imagine owning a house so impressive one of the richest character’s homes takes inspiration from it. “Kids who love Iron Man, they’re like, ‘That's the Iron Man house!' Listen, not only kids ... grown-ups,” Keys joked.
The home sits at the top of La Jolla cliffs in California, and the floor-to-ceiling windows offer mind-blowing panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The residence has four bedrooms with six bathrooms and a two-level guest house.
One of the pictures shows the couple next to the pool shows one of Swizz Beatz's Ferraris in the back, hidden behind a beautiful arch. Another one shows a small part of his Ferrari collection, including a Ferrari Enzo, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. You can check them out attached below this post.
The Enzo comes with a 6.0-liter V12 that delivers 651 horsepower and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph).
When it comes to the Ferrari LaFerrari, the hybrid system features a 6.3-liter V12 engine plus an electric motor for a total output of 949 hp and 663 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque. With an acceleration of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, the Italian hypercar can reach up to 218 mph (351 kph).
SF 90 Stradale, which has a 4.0-liter unit that puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and combined with the three motors, gives out a total of 986 horsepower. The PHEV gets from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, taking it to a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Apart from these two, Beatz also showed a couple of McLarens. One of them is a limited-edition "Senna" that features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. It provides 789 hp (800 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. As a result, the British supercar can rocket from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds.
But let's go also mention more cars from Swizz Beatz's enviable collection. In October 2020, the DJ took us on an exclusive tour of his "grown-up floor," and, dressed "in my PJs Tony Starks Swizzy," he showed us the gems stored in his garage.
Besides the mentioned Ferraris, Swizz Beatz also owns a Maybach 62 S, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Morgan Aero SuperSports, and its coupe variant, and an Aston Martin Vantage he got from Keys on his 40th birthday. Finally, Alicia Keys owns a vintage Ford Mustang, which she affectionately calls "Black Cherry."
I won't even dare to sum up how much their vehicles add to. But given Swizz Beatz's love for Ferraris, I wouldn't be surprised to see him add more Ferraris in the future. And, let's be honest, he has enough room for them.
