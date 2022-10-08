First Look at Adam Driver As Enzo Ferrari Behind The Scenes on The New Ferrari Movie Set

"Ferrari" is an upcoming biographical movie about the events surrounding Enzo Ferrari’s life during 1957. That was the year the last Mille Miglia took place in its original form. The 1927-born Mille Miglia endurance race name is in Italian, and it literally means 1,000 miles (1,609 km). It spanned from Brescia to Rome and back again. It’s also known by enthusiasts as “the most beautiful race in the world.”
One of the reasons for the cancellation in 1957 is related to Ferrari. According to sources, a driver from the red team blew out a tire while driving at high speed and crashed, leading to his and his passenger's deaths. Moreover, there were also nine other fatalities, five of which were children, and injured twenty more. In what shape or form will this be featured in the movie if at all, remains to be seen.
The movie is supposedly taking place in the same year, when Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver) and his wife Laura, played by Penélope Cruz, are in a financial crisis. Other personal family matters also weigh heavy on the Ferrari family, like the death of their first son, Alfredo Ferrari, a year before the main racing event. At this point, Adam Driver, who is 38, will be playing a 59-year-old Enzo Ferrari.
The movie is based on the book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine.” It’s being directed by Michael Mann, known for being in the director’s chair of excellent films like 1992’s “The Last of the Mohicans” starring Daniel Day-Lewis, 1995’s “Heat” starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, 1999’s “The Insider” with Al Pacino and Russell Crowe, 2001’s “Ali” with Will Smith, 2004’s “Collateral” starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, 2006’s “Miami Vice” with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, and his most recent hit was "Public Enemies" from 2009 with Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.
I’ll stop here with the list. But I felt it was necessary to include these award-winning movies to give you seven great reasons to be excited about this upcoming motion picture. It's set to come out in the fall of 2023.
