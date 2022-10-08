First Look at Adam Driver As Enzo Ferrari Behind The Scenes on The New Ferrari Movie Set

"Ferrari" is an upcoming biographical movie about the events surrounding Enzo Ferrari’s life during 1957. That was the year the last Mille Miglia took place in its original form. The 1927-born Mille Miglia endurance race name is in Italian, and it literally means 1,000 miles (1,609 km). It spanned from Brescia to Rome and back again. It’s also known by enthusiasts as “the most beautiful race in the world.”

