P.J. Tucker Knows How To Start the Preseason Right, With a Ferrari 812 GTS

The NBA season is set to start in less than a couple of weeks and teams have already started their preseason games. P.J. Tucker wanted to make a good first impression with the Philadelphia 76ers and arrived at the game behind the wheel of a white Ferrari 812 GTS.
This year, 37-year-old NBA star P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after playing for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association. For his first preseason game, he knew he wanted to dress to impress. So, he put on a Bode outfit, got a black Louis Vuitton bag, and "Red October" Nike Air Yeezys, and got into a Ferrari 812 GTS.
The supercar seems to come in Bianco Cervino, with white aftermarket wheels, and red brake calipers. The interior doesn't carry on the white theme, the NBA star opting instead for a red and black color combo for the cabin.
The supercar is put in motion by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, which puts out 789 horsepower (800 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (718 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.
The open top 812 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3 seconds, reaching top speeds of 211 mph (340 kph). You can open the retractable hardtop in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph).
Besides this beautiful 812 GTS, P.J. Tucker owns another Ferrari in a similar color scheme. But that one is not a convertible, but a two-tone black and white 458 Italia with a red interior, which he got with the help of Dreamworks Motorsports. Over the summer, he treated himself to a China Blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus from Champion Motoring, which collaborated closely with Platinum Motorsport Group. The NBA player didn’t reveal when he got the 812 GTS, but it’s a real beauty and exactly what he needed to make a good impression.
