P.J. Tucker's New Brabus G-Wagen Makes Him Feel "Like a Kid Again"

Buying something new is exciting, no matter what it is. There is a thrill in trying it out and nothing compares to that feeling. NBA star P.J. Tucker knows exactly how that is, because his new Brabus G-Wagen made him feel “like a kid again.”
P.J. Tucker, whose real name is Anthony Leon Tucker Jr., last played for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association, with whom he signed in August 2021. He is currently a free agent, and there’s a lot of buzz around him possibly signing with the Philadelphia 76ers soon.
But, until anything definite happens, he’s still enjoying his life. Which includes his latest purchase, a Brabus G-Wagen. The NBA star contacted San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring for the project, which worked closely with Platinum Motorsport Group.
The vehicle had been introduced on Platinum Motorsport Group’s social media in late February, and it looks like P.J. Tucker is the one who gets to enjoy it now. The model, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 comes in China Blue, complete with “dry” carbon fiber to make the glossy blue paint stand out, which Platinum calls “one of the, if not most sought-after colors.”
Neither car shop mentioned whether this Brabus G-Wagen comes with the 700 or 800 package, but what they do mention is that it has a full Brabus Widestar kit, plus a performance lowering suspension, custom Braus exhaust, and “all the Brabus interior essentials.” It has also been fitted with a set of black 24-inch wheels.
The G-Wagen is one of the most popular choices among celebrities, be it the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or the more powerful version, the AMG G 63. With a rugged exterior and plenty of luxury inside, the G-Wagen can handle all kinds of terrain with quite a performance. Brabus brings even more oomph to the mix, and one can get why P.J. Tucker shared he feels “like a kid again” in the driver’s seat.
