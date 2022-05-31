Lil Baby's Rides to Private Jet Were His Custom Brabus G-Wagen and a Corvette

It’s become a trend for celebrities to pose in front of a private jet before boarding. They love doing impromptu photoshoots that show everyone that they’re living very lavish lives. Rapper Lil Baby is no different in that concern, adding a set of pictures where he poses in front of a jet with his blue Brabus G-Wagen and a Corvette.
Having a close partnership with the Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International car dealership, the rapper often turns to it whenever he needs some crazy customization. And he always gets it.
Last summer, the rapper introduced on social media his blue Brabus G-Wagen fitted with Forgiato wheels, although he did not share the technical specifications for it. Most likely, it’s a Brabus 800 based on the iconic Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Now, the rapper posed with it in front of a Gulfstream private jet, along with his Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The two make for a nice change, and they were more than perfect for his social media post.
The jet he was about to board on his way to Miami, Florida, was a Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV introduced in 1997. It's powered by two Rolls-Royce TAY 611-8C turbofan engines and has a top speed of Mach 0.88 (581 mph / 935 kph) and a cruising speed of Mach 0.80-Mach 0.85 (528-561 mph / 850-903 kph), with a range of 4,220 nautical miles (4,856 mi / 7,815 km). The airplane has enough space for 19 passengers and two cockpit crew members.
The rapper is famous for his love of cars. His car collection is quite diverse, and he seems to have added a Maybach S-Class, too. Because of that, the two models, joined by Lil Baby’s other cars, have been present at the Rick Ross Car and Bike show on May 21, next to other celebrity rides. The “In a Minute” rapper sent a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans, his plum Ram 1500 TRX, a Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition, and a McLaren 765 LT.
