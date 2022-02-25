Dry Carbon and China Blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is a Lowered Brabus Widestar on 24s

When it comes to boxy yet luxurious off-roaders, it probably does not get any better than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Save for a Mercedes-AMG G 63. Then, if OEM is not enough, one can always go custom.
There are many aftermarket outlets out there that blend a tuning ethos with complete levels of personalization. But as Kim Kardashian might say, few venues can beat the “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” from Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
The company prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades. And, apart from all the usual Caddy Escalade and Rolls-Royce suspects, one could also say the aftermarket outlet has a soft spot for Gs. With Mercedes, AMG, and Brabus traits, all at once.
So, after we recently witnessed Kim K’s favorite new “baby,” a monochromatic Maybach, as well as a two-tone Brabus Widestar G-Class inspired by the new EQG that rode on AGL73s, it is time for yet another enhanced G 63 build. One that might make you feel the blues, just a tiny little bit. But it is all because of the color, not anything else.
Luckily, the China Blue Brabus Widestar G is also a dual-tone affair. Complete with a bespoke specification “dry” carbon fiber to richly contrast the glossy China Blue shade. And while it does not say if we are dealing with the 700 or 800 packages, the outlet does mention a full Brabus Widestar treatment (not of the Invicto bulletproof variety, though).
And it also comes complete with performance lowering suspension, the Brabus “voice” for the exhaust setup, “all the Brabus interior essentials,” along with a neat set of black 24-inch wheels. One thing is for sure: this is going to stand out in any seaside environment!
The company prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades. And, apart from all the usual Caddy Escalade and Rolls-Royce suspects, one could also say the aftermarket outlet has a soft spot for Gs. With Mercedes, AMG, and Brabus traits, all at once.
So, after we recently witnessed Kim K’s favorite new “baby,” a monochromatic Maybach, as well as a two-tone Brabus Widestar G-Class inspired by the new EQG that rode on AGL73s, it is time for yet another enhanced G 63 build. One that might make you feel the blues, just a tiny little bit. But it is all because of the color, not anything else.
Luckily, the China Blue Brabus Widestar G is also a dual-tone affair. Complete with a bespoke specification “dry” carbon fiber to richly contrast the glossy China Blue shade. And while it does not say if we are dealing with the 700 or 800 packages, the outlet does mention a full Brabus Widestar treatment (not of the Invicto bulletproof variety, though).
And it also comes complete with performance lowering suspension, the Brabus “voice” for the exhaust setup, “all the Brabus interior essentials,” along with a neat set of black 24-inch wheels. One thing is for sure: this is going to stand out in any seaside environment!