Ultra-Luxury or Super-SUV Poison: Unique Cullinan on 26s or Bespoke Urus on 23s

Some might say that both Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan and Lamborghini’s Urus rule over the ultra-luxury and super-SUV niches because of conjuncture and a lack of proper rivals. Still, sometimes, they only fight each other.
Sure, both are among the first of this new stratospheric high-riding breed, so it could be said that novelty joins conjuncture. But, as far as competitors are concerned, the Bentley Bentayga, Caddy Escalade, 2022 Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and Aston Martin DBX707 would surely beg to differ. Plus, there is always the menace of incoming McLaren or Ferrari rivalry once the Purosangue production and sales get going.
Alas, until then, the real choice sometimes falls to selecting either a bespoke Lamborghini Urus super-SUV or a unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury crossover, especially when it is facilitated by an aftermarket outlet. So, here’s San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, which has prepared yet another couple of fashionable luxury SUVs for sale.
And they are both customized, of course. In no particular order, the Lamborghini Urus that is up for grabs after just one DM to find out the exact quotation is a traditional representative of the murdered-out breed. It sports a full, all-black attire that is only interrupted by a glimmer of red – both on the humongous brake calipers as well as the aftermarket wheel caps. By the way, this “one-of-one” Italian thoroughbred comes “fully loaded” and rides on matching-black 23-inch Forgiato Designs forged wheels.
Naturally, the dark and menacing exterior attire is – as per the crimson detail hints – black over red inside and also sports a lot of carbon fiber inserts. Additionally, one last important aspect might be of interest: this is a used Lambo Urus, though it only has some 6k miles (almost 10,000 km) on the odometer. Next up, is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is almost its direct white opposite, if not for the day and night light play of bright and shady patches of color.
Yep, this white 2021 Cullinan is a proud chrome-delete representative of the Black Badge division and sure knows how to fiddle across the white-and-black contrasting board. Interestingly, even when equipped with the humongous 26-inch aftermarket baller wheels, the exterior is not even the SUV's strongest selling point. Instead, that would be the bespoke white and Navy-Blue interior, which also features a raft of upgraded audio goodies.
