Ben Simmons Is Getting Ready for a New Ferrari, Hints at "Something Special"

Ben Simmons hasn’t been on the court since his back injury, but he’s currently moved from the recovery phase to the rehab process. That’s worth celebrating, and it looks like he’s doing just that with a new Ferrari.
NBA star Ben Simmons is no stranger to expensive supercars. Over the years, his garage hosted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Wraith, but this wouldn’t be the first time he’ll be adding a Prancing Horse to his collection. The NBA star had a Ferrari 488 Pista and also a 488 Spider. And he owned a model from the Maranello’s brand competition, a Lamborghini Urus, as well.
And it looks like there’s never enough Italian exotics because Ben seems to want yet another one. In an Instagram Stories picture shared by his fiancée, Maya Jama, Simmons sits at a desk in the Tailor Made department in Maranello.
That is where those who put their names down for a new Ferrari can check out all the customization available for their upcoming sports car, including colors, design, wheels, seats, and basically everything else and eventually choose exactly what they want. His fiancée wrote on the picture: “He’s in heaven right now,” tagging Ferrari.
A couple of hours later, Simmons added a picture on his Instagram Stories, squatting down next to a silver Ferrari 812 GTS, adding: “Something special coming soon.” He added an emoji of a horse and a car, hinting that he is getting a new Ferrari.
He didn’t give any information on the model or confirm whether he’s buying an 812 GTS or opted for another model. I guess we’ll have to wait to find that out.
When it comes to his career in the NBA, although he’s not currently on the court since he had his back surgery on May 5, the Brooklyn Nets star can’t stay away from basketball. On Tuesday night, Simmons was at the Liberty - Lynx game at Barclays Center, with his fiancée Maya Jama.
