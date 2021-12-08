LaMelo Ball Arrives at Work in Beautiful Red Ferrari F8 Tributo

It’s been a few months since we last saw one of LaMelo Ball’s spectacular cars for the first time. The Charlotte Hornets guard is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and, just like his brother Lonzo, Melo is also quite fond of expensive rides.
We’ve previously brought you his widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as well as his neon yellow Lamborghini Urus. The latter boasts a 1016 Industries widebody kit and 24-inch wheels. It’s the type of SUV that simply will not go unnoticed.
Speaking of flashy things, Melo has recently posted images of himself arriving at the Spectrum Center (it’s where the Hornets play their home games), alongside a glossy red Ferrari F8 Tributo Coupe with contrasting black accents. Naturally, the NBA star was also wearing similar colors, with a red jacket and red shoes, to go with the black pants and t-shirt.
Powering the F8 Tributo is the same engine one might find inside a 488 Pista, specifically a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit, producing 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The F8 also features turbo rev sensors like the 488 Challenge, while its gearbox is a seven-speed dual clutch automatic.
In a straight line, this Italian exotic will rocket you to 62 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes just 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, its top speed is an equally impressive 211 mph (340 kph).
Ferraris tend to be very popular among NBA players (and professional athletes in general). For example, disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons is known to own at least two timeless beauties from Maranello – a 488 Spider and a more hardcore 488 Pista. He also owns a 775 hp Shelby F-150 Super Snake and a Porsche 918 Spyder, but then again, none of these guys (superstar players) own just one or two cars, but more like five or six.
Speaking of flashy things, Melo has recently posted images of himself arriving at the Spectrum Center (it’s where the Hornets play their home games), alongside a glossy red Ferrari F8 Tributo Coupe with contrasting black accents. Naturally, the NBA star was also wearing similar colors, with a red jacket and red shoes, to go with the black pants and t-shirt.
Powering the F8 Tributo is the same engine one might find inside a 488 Pista, specifically a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit, producing 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The F8 also features turbo rev sensors like the 488 Challenge, while its gearbox is a seven-speed dual clutch automatic.
In a straight line, this Italian exotic will rocket you to 62 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes just 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, its top speed is an equally impressive 211 mph (340 kph).
Ferraris tend to be very popular among NBA players (and professional athletes in general). For example, disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons is known to own at least two timeless beauties from Maranello – a 488 Spider and a more hardcore 488 Pista. He also owns a 775 hp Shelby F-150 Super Snake and a Porsche 918 Spyder, but then again, none of these guys (superstar players) own just one or two cars, but more like five or six.