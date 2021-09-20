Ben Simmons Played Like Crap in 2021 NBA Playoffs, Licks Wounds With Porsche 918 Spyder

As far as upside goes, it’s hard not to like what Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons brings to the table. The dude is basically LeBron James minus a jump shot and until this summer, he was considered one of the league’s biggest rising stars.
Then something unimaginable happened. Something that led to Simmons officially requesting a trade from the 76ers, but not before posting several workout pics and vids of himself all over social media, together with this gorgeous black Porsche 918 Spyder he recently procured for himself.
The average fan might look at this and say good for him, and I certainly feel the same way with regards to whatever he does or buys when it comes to his private life, but you simply cannot follow up such a monumental no-show in a decisive seven game series against the Atlanta Hawks with workout videos where you’re doing exactly what you should have done in those games (take jump shots / attack the basket).
Then you post about your new car, which you clearly don’t want to drive on the streets of Philadelphia – not a nice thing to do, considering the trade request. That city stood by Simmons every step of the way, yet he’s done nothing but regress ever since his rookie year.
In his first-ever playoff series against the Miami Heat back in 2018, Ben Simmons averaged 18.2 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game and 9 assists per game. In his most recent series, against the Atlanta Hawks (which the Sixers ended up losing), he averaged 9.9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 8.6 assists per game.
To make matters worse, he suddenly became extremely passive, refusing to attack the basket, which is something he used to do in the past, even though he’s never really taken any jump shots.
Simmons is now one of the most controversial players in the league and sports media members across the U.S. have leaned into him pretty badly over his conduct in that Atlanta series. Furthermore, his relationship with the Sixers is clearly broken beyond repair, but maybe he should play things a little more sensitively on social media until Philly can find him a new landing spot, preferably before the start of training camp, for both his sake and that of his future team.
As for his newest car, it’s certainly an upgrade over the two Ferraris we already knew were in his garage (a 488 Spider and a 488 Pista).
The Porsche 918 Spyder enjoyed a short two-year run between 2013 and 2015, yet to this day remains one of the fastest passenger vehicles ever built. It’s a genuine hypercar and it’s all thanks to a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors for a total system output of 875 hp (887 ps) and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque.
Floor the throttle and you’ll hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, before maxing out at 214 mph (345 kph). Over a quarter mile, the 918 Spyder is a bonafide 9-second car.
I really like the spec too – black over black, with Lime Green piping on the seats and gorgeous multi-spoke wheels with Lime Green calipers. Looks expensive and futuristic, which of course, it is. The 918 Spyder has always been ahead of its time, and to this day only the very best of the best can hang with it in a straight line.
The average fan might look at this and say good for him, and I certainly feel the same way with regards to whatever he does or buys when it comes to his private life, but you simply cannot follow up such a monumental no-show in a decisive seven game series against the Atlanta Hawks with workout videos where you’re doing exactly what you should have done in those games (take jump shots / attack the basket).
Then you post about your new car, which you clearly don’t want to drive on the streets of Philadelphia – not a nice thing to do, considering the trade request. That city stood by Simmons every step of the way, yet he’s done nothing but regress ever since his rookie year.
In his first-ever playoff series against the Miami Heat back in 2018, Ben Simmons averaged 18.2 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game and 9 assists per game. In his most recent series, against the Atlanta Hawks (which the Sixers ended up losing), he averaged 9.9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 8.6 assists per game.
To make matters worse, he suddenly became extremely passive, refusing to attack the basket, which is something he used to do in the past, even though he’s never really taken any jump shots.
Simmons is now one of the most controversial players in the league and sports media members across the U.S. have leaned into him pretty badly over his conduct in that Atlanta series. Furthermore, his relationship with the Sixers is clearly broken beyond repair, but maybe he should play things a little more sensitively on social media until Philly can find him a new landing spot, preferably before the start of training camp, for both his sake and that of his future team.
As for his newest car, it’s certainly an upgrade over the two Ferraris we already knew were in his garage (a 488 Spider and a 488 Pista).
The Porsche 918 Spyder enjoyed a short two-year run between 2013 and 2015, yet to this day remains one of the fastest passenger vehicles ever built. It’s a genuine hypercar and it’s all thanks to a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors for a total system output of 875 hp (887 ps) and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque.
Floor the throttle and you’ll hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, before maxing out at 214 mph (345 kph). Over a quarter mile, the 918 Spyder is a bonafide 9-second car.
I really like the spec too – black over black, with Lime Green piping on the seats and gorgeous multi-spoke wheels with Lime Green calipers. Looks expensive and futuristic, which of course, it is. The 918 Spyder has always been ahead of its time, and to this day only the very best of the best can hang with it in a straight line.